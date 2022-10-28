Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
North West, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm Channel Iconic Music Artis…
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: New Details Behind Tragic Accident
Christina Applegate Diagnosed With MS
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
Gwen Stefani Predicts ‘New Blake’ Shelton Coming After ‘The Voic…
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Doesn't Want to See Christine Ever Again' …
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
Kim Kardashian Hangs With Hailey Bieber After Kanye West Slams t…
Zac Efron Is Ripped and Unrecognizable on the Set of 'The Iron C…
Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Dumped Julia Roberts in the '90s
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' Following…
Shawn Mendes Reflects on Decade of Fame, Break From Touring and …
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Unusual Sleeping Arrangement…
Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight React After Live TV Mix-Up at U…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Shocking Clause in Her Will
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Are Nearly the Same Height!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!
Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Her famous family was here for the looks, with Caitlyn Jenner commenting with a series of heart-eye emojis.
The reality star always goes all out for Halloween, and while she has yet to reveal any of her costumes for this year's festivities, she did recently give her followers a tour of her spooky holiday home décor -- which is "skeleton-themed," with decorative bones and skeleton trees and a front yard full of plaster-cast hands, made by Kim's family, friends and household staff.
In true Kim K. fashion, all of the décor was one color, with the star noting that she went for a “tonal palette.”
The decorations got the seal of approval from her brother-in-law, Travis Barker. In the comments, the Blink-182 rocker left a series of skull and crossbones emojis.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Takes Fans Inside Her Creepy Halloween Home Decor
Why Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson
Related Gallery