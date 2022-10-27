Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson
Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians.
In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside her family on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the season 1 premiere of the reality show.
"Congrats on your new show and season! I'm so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!! Love, Aladdin," Pete writes in the card.
Fans of the two stars will remember that they first sparked romance rumors after Kim's October 2021 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. In one sketch, Pete played the Aladdin to Kim's Jasmine and they shared a kiss. During her appearance on JKL this past spring, Kim revealed that Pete got her the costumes from the sketch for Valentine's Day.
Pete is mentioned several times in Thursday's episode, though he is not seen on camera. Kim shares that he is her plus-one to the show's premiere, but that they have chosen not to walk the red carpet together.
"This is like my thing, so he's just going to support," Kim explains. "I'm obviously going to talk about what goes on in my life and he's a part of that, but I also respect that this is my job and this isn't his job. You might get a glimpse here and there, but it is what it is."
Pete is expected to appear in an upcoming episode of the family's reality series as he attends the Met Gala as Kim's date.
Though the pair split and Kim has since publicly referred to herself as "single," a source recently told ET, "Pete and Kim still keep in touch. It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
In fact, eagle-eyed fans noticed that for Kim's 42nd birthday, she received another bouquet of white roses with a candle that reads "Jasmin." She posted a pic of the present to her Instagram Stories with a white heart emoji, and some fans think that the gift came from Pete.
