Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume.

The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."

Ross looked stunning in a cherry red gown with a matching off-the-shoulder jacket and jewels.

Kim, who is known for her Halloween looks, didn't hold back dressing as the X-Men character in an all-blue body suit, heels, and matching face makeup. She wore slicked back red hair to complete the look.

The anti-hero role has been portrayed by both Kardashian pal Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn in the X-Men films.

Kim also posed with friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, captioning their looks, "Magik, Mystique, Selene."

She also shared a selfie with Diddy, who went all out channeling Heath Ledger's The Joker from The Dark Knight.

"Never broke character," Kim captioned the selfie, not clarifying whether the two stars posed together at Ross' birthday dinner or a different event.

Kim recently celebrated her own 42nd birthday, dressing up and trying to head to Usher's show in Vegas. See what happened instead:

