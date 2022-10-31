News

Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full-Body Mystique Look

By Rachel McRady‍
Kim Kardashian and Tracee Ellis Ross
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. 

The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross." 

Ross looked stunning in a cherry red gown with a matching off-the-shoulder jacket and jewels. 

Kim Kardashian and Tracee Ellis Ross
Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kim, who is known for her Halloween looks, didn't hold back dressing as the X-Men character in an all-blue body suit, heels, and matching face makeup. She wore slicked back red hair to complete the look. 

The anti-hero role has been portrayed by both Kardashian pal Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn in the X-Men films. 

Kim also posed with friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, captioning their looks, "Magik, Mystique, Selene."

She also shared a selfie with Diddy, who went all out channeling Heath Ledger's The Joker from The Dark Knight

Kim Kardashian and Diddy
Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

"Never broke character," Kim captioned the selfie, not clarifying whether the two stars posed together at Ross' birthday dinner or a different event. 

Kim recently celebrated her own 42nd birthday, dressing up and trying to head to Usher's show in Vegas. See what happened instead:

