Kris Jenner isn't above teasing her famous family. The 66-year-old momager took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a funny and glam shot from her daughter, Kim Kardashian's, recent 42nd birthday dinner.

"When they both think they’re the favorite…," Kris captioned the photo of her daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kim, appearing to be deep in conversation as she stands behind them laughing.

Kim loved her mom's caption, commenting on the post, "☠️ ☠️."

Khloe Kardashian also loved it, commenting, "⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️."

The mother of six is often asked who her favorite daughter is, and though she recently answered that it was Kylie, she later explained to ET that's not always the case.

"You know what? Every day I have a different favorite," Kris told ET in September. "We'll keep it at that."

