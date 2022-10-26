Kris Jenner Pokes Fun at Daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner: 'They Both Think They're the Favorite'
Kris Jenner Looks Back on 15 Years of Kardashian Reality TV (Exc…
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Share How They Really Feel About …
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Doesn't Want to See Christine Ever Again' …
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Dumped Julia Roberts in the '90s
‘Sister Wives’: Watch Kody Brown Dance From His Controversial We…
Scott Disick Staying 'Out of Trouble' as Kourtney and Travis Fal…
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…
Angelina Jolie Enjoys Spelman College Homecoming With Daughter Z…
Kanye West’s Adidas Partnership Is Terminated Amid Anti-Semitic …
Alexis Bellino on Whether She's Ready to Return to 'RHOC' Full-T…
Kris Jenner isn't above teasing her famous family. The 66-year-old momager took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a funny and glam shot from her daughter, Kim Kardashian's, recent 42nd birthday dinner.
"When they both think they’re the favorite…," Kris captioned the photo of her daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kim, appearing to be deep in conversation as she stands behind them laughing.
Kim loved her mom's caption, commenting on the post, "☠️ ☠️."
Khloe Kardashian also loved it, commenting, "⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️."
The mother of six is often asked who her favorite daughter is, and though she recently answered that it was Kylie, she later explained to ET that's not always the case.
"You know what? Every day I have a different favorite," Kris told ET in September. "We'll keep it at that."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Turns 42: See North West's Musical Birthday Tribute
Kris Jenner Jokes Her Favorite Daughter 'Changes Every Day'
Kylie Jenner Hopes Stormi Wears Her Met Dress to Prom