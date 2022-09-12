With five successful and famous daughters, Kris Jenner is often hit with a question any mom would struggle with -- who is her favorite? While the 66-year-old momager had a specific answer during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last week while taking a lie detector test, she had a different answer while speaking to ET on Sunday at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2022 fashion show in Brooklyn.

"You know what? Every day I have a different favorite," Jenner replied when asked what her other daughters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner had to say about her previously crowning Kylie Jenner the favorite. "We'll keep it at that."

When Kris and Kylie stopped by the late-night talk show last week, the youngest of Kris' daughters hit her with the "Am I your favorite?" question as her mom was hooked up to a lie detector test. After Kris admitted Kylie was, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch quipped, "I can't go home."

Corden, meanwhile, was shocked at how quickly Kris responded. "Oh my god," he said. "The speed in which you answered."

Kris has previously been faced with the "favorite" question in interviews. In February 2020, she declared Khloe her favorite of the day while playing a game on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé were put in the hot seat during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2019, in which they all agreed that Kylie was their mom's favorite.

"Kimberly 10 years ago," Khloe said, before the three replied, "Kylie now," in unison. Kourtney then added, "And these are facts."

It's all fun and games for the famous family, though. In April, it was Kim who got in on the fun after seemingly hacking Kris' Twitter account. "I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest!" one tweet on Kris' verified account read. Kim replied, "Oh mom stop! I’m blushing."

Kylie then chimed in, writing, "Obviously hacked," while Khloe joked, "You spelled Khloé wrong."

