Kris Jenner Tweets That Kim Kardashian Is Her ‘Favorite,’ Kylie Says Her Mom’s Twitter Was ‘Obviously Hacked’
Kylie Jenner is claiming someone took over her mom, Kris Jenner's, Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon after the 66-year-old momager tweeted two very direct messages about who her favorite kid is.
"I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest!" one tweet read from Kris' verified account, to which Kim Kardashian replied, "Oh mom stop! I’m blushing."
"Obviously hacked," Kylie wrote in response to her mom's tweet, while Khloe Kardashian added, "You spelled Khloé wrong."
The fun didn't stop there. A second tweet from Kris -- or her hacker -- read, "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!"
"You are just so nice today mom!" Kim, who may or may not have been the one writing the tweets, responded. "I didn’t even know you had Twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me."
While it's more than likely that Kim was the one behind the tweets, Kris has previously been open about having a favorite daughter -- a title that any one of her girls can steal depending on the day. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in February 2020, the talk show host prompted Kris to answer that super tough question, but she responded with a hilarious answer.
"Oh, man," Kris said. "Of the day? Today, uh, Khloé."
However, when Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2019, the sisters were in agreement that Kylie was Kris' favorite.
"Kimberly 10 years ago," Khloe explained, before the three exclaimed "Kylie now," in unison.
"And these are facts," Kourtney added.
Playing favorites is obviously just fun and games for Kris and her girls. Kris even once joked about Jennifer Lawrence -- a non-blood relative -- being her favorite daughter.
In honor of Lawrence's birthday in August 2020, Kris posted a pic of her and the actress on her Instagram Stories, writing: "You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!"
"Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……" Jenner added. "I love you so much!! #love #family #memories #friendship."
