It's a very important Kardashian-Jenner birthday!



Unofficial member of the family Jennifer Lawrence turned 30 on Saturday, so it was only right that Kris Jenner wished her well in the most momager way possible.

Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share a series of sweet notes for the birthday girl.



The first was the now-infamous photo of the two "caught in bed" back in 2015. Next, she shared a pic of the pair puckering up, with Lawrence giving Jenner a big kiss on the cheek. "You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!" the mom of six captioned the snap.

"Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……" Jenner continued on the third slide, before concluding on the last one, "I love you so much!! #love #family #memories #friendship. 💕."

We're sure Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner don't mind sharing some attention with one more lovely lady for something as big as turning 3-0.



Lawrence was a huge Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan who eventually became friends with the famous family. Jenner was even one of the guests at the Hunger Games star's wedding to gallerist Cooke Maroney last October.



For more on Jenner and one of her actual daughters, watch the video below.



