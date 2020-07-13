Kris Jenner is raiding her daughter, Kim Kardashian West's, closet! The 64-year-old momager managed to swipe the 39-year-old mother of four's brand new designer duds from Riccardo Tisci, and Kim took to her Instagram Story to document the thievery.

"So I had this in my closet as a gift from Riccardo to me and it was missing," Kim explains, panning the camera down to show Kris rocking the turquoise and orange-printed body suit and matching pants with a matching fanny pack. "I was so embarrassed and I almost called Riccardo to figure out where... like I just didn't know what to say. And then she shows up."

Turns out, Kris and Kim aren't the first members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to get their hands on the exclusive garments.

Model Kendall Jenner rocked the exact same bodysuit for Tisci in a recent shoot.

Kendall, 24, showed off the look in a series of photos and video on Instagram earlier this month, writing, "NEW @burberry campaign shot at home by me love you @riccardotisci17 #TBSummerMonogram #ad."

