Kris Jenner put herself in the hot seat on Thursday night during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden with her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. The 66-year-old momager agreed to partake in a lie detector test, answering some questions that have followed her throughout her time in the spotlight.
The juiciest question was whether she helped her daughter, Kim Kardashian, to release her sex tape with her ex, Ray J. It has long been rumored that the release of the 2007 tape was actually orchestrated by Kris to help make her daughter famous.
When the question was posed, the crowd of The Late Late Show gasped, but Kris calmly replied, "It's OK, no, no," she answered, with the man running the test confirming her answer. "We cleared that up," she added.
Ray J has previously claimed that he "never leaked" the sex tape himself, telling the DailyMail earlier this year that the original tape was "a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me."
"Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there," he claimed.
A source previously told ET, "Kris Jenner didn't negotiate Kim's sex tape deal. The deal was negotiated between Kim, Ray J, their lawyers and Vivid Entertainment."
During her lie detector test, Kris answered most of her questions truthfully, including naming Kylie as her "favorite child," saying her family had no overseas tax shelters, and noting that Kim did not rip Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Ball.
She also confirmed that she loved Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress and called her own boyfriend, Corey Gamble, "husband material."
The only lie detected came when asked if she thought Kourtney and Travis Barker's PDA was too much. Kris answered that "once in a while," she felt it was too much, but the detector marked that response as a lie.
