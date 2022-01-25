Kim Kardashian Shoots Down Existence of Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Kim Kardashian West is addressing rumors about an alleged second sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

In her estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West's sit-down interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper alleged he personally retrieved a laptop with more footage of her with Ray J. West claimed he took a flight to get the laptop himself. But a rep for Kardashian West tells ET that there was nothing sexual in the footage.

"After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the rep states. "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice form."

A sex tape with Kardashian West and Ray J was leaked in 2007, shortly before she became a household name thanks to E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which debuted later that year. In West's Hollywood Unlocked interview, he brought up unreleased footage of Kardashian West and Ray J while expressing why he was upset that she kissed her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, during her Saturday Night Live episode in October, when he had come to the taping to support her.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you're dating right in front of me? And everybody's like, 'Oh that's cool,'" West says. "After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right, and then got on a red-eye. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back and delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning."

West claims Kardashian West had an emotional response to the footage.

"And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it," West claims. "You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? 'Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

Back in 2018, Kardashian West said the rapper was advised not to date her because of her 2007 sex tape.

"We've been through a lot together," she said of West, 44, in an interview with CNN's Van Jones on Be Woke Vote. "You know, I've known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003]. I've known him forever. He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.' Everyone told him that."

"To me, he was like, 'Oh, you're not going to tell me what to do. I'll let you know that it's going to be OK,'" she continued. "And he always was that strength for me. So I'll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me."

In 2019, Kardashian West appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and said her sex tape is the conversation she least looks forward to having with her kids. She shares four children with West -- 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

"I don't know yet," she admitted of how she'll approach the subject with them in the future. "I have an idea. And I think I'm just gonna be super honest and real with them, and that's all you can really be."

