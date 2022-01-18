Kim Kardashian West is dealing with the aftermath of her estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West's, "antics" over the holiday weekend.

A source tells ET that "Kim has been overwhelmed and upset by Kanye's recent interviews and antics." The mother of four is focusing on her children and having a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye.

"Kim's main priority has always been their children," the source continued. "Her goal has always been to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, where both of them are involved."

Despite Kanye's recent outburst, Kim is hopeful that he can have the kind of relationship with their kids that she had with her dad following his divorce from her mom, Kris Jenner. In addition to Chicago, the pair are parents to North, 8, Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm.



"Kim had an incredible relationship with her dad, even after her parents got divorced, and she wants that for her kids too," the source explained. "Kim has just been trying to put a structured plan in place so that her children can feel safe, secure, protected, and loved by the both of them."

The 41-year-old reality TV star's frustration with Kanye comes after an incident that occurred ahead of their daughter, Chicago's, fourth birthday party.

In a video shared on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram, the GRAMMY-winning rapper claimed that Kim did not allow him to know the location of the party.

Instagram/@ atianadelahoya

However, in an Instagram Story posted by Atiana De La Hoya, the stepdaughter of Travis Barker, Kanye, 44, was spotted chatting with Kris during the event.

In more photos from the party, the rapper, who wore an all-black leather ensemble, was all smiles as he helped his daughter hit a pink number four piñata.

Instagram/@khloekardashian

In additional videos from the celebration, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, and Kourtney Kardashian and her children were also in attendance.

After the event, in another video from the car, Kanye credited Kylie and Travis for letting him into the celebration. The rapper added that he was “really happy” to be there for his children and that “everyone had a great time.”

Kanye attended the bash a day after he released the song "Eazy" with The Game -- in which he raps about his divorce, kids and Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**," he raps. Immediately following that line, a woman's voice eerily reminiscent to Kim's echoes, "Who?"

Just hours before the new song dropped, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee spoke with Kanye, who offered some details about his feelings over Kim's budding romance with the comedian.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me and everybody's like, 'Aw, that's cool,'" he said. "I'm about family, you know, just me and my kids parenting and, I mean, my kids' mom, you know, we not together. I'm still gonna be the best dad but when you do little nuances like, I'm not gonna be like Jackie Robinson where you gotta spit on my, spit on me while I'm trying to, like, hit a home run."

The source went on to tell ET that Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February, is "doing her best to move on."

"Kim has been trying to move on, but she also tries to be extremely respectful of Kanye and sensitive to his feelings," the source added.

