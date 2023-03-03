If you're itching to revamp your wardrobe for the new season, you've come to the right place: Free People is offering up to 60% off spring fashion essentials. From the brand's signature breezy dresses and romantic tops to vintage-inspired pants and sweaters, this sale is not one to miss.

Shop the Free People Sale

Beloved for its boho-chic aesthetic, Free People has pieces for any occasion that may come your way this spring. Transitional seasons can feel impossible to dress for, but Free People's sale is full of layering go-to's such as mid-weight outerwear and goes-with-everything tees. It's also the perfect time to stock your closet with fun colors and designs, such as the Lover's Lane maxi dress and Driftwood velvet flare pants.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to shop from the Free People sale — starting at just $20. While you're at it, be sure to check out Free People's FP Movement activewear, including Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber's fleece jacket for all your adventures outdoors this spring.

Regina Bodysuit Free People Regina Bodysuit This romantic eyelet bodysuit is perfect for brunches and date nights alike with balloon sleeves and a stretchy smocked back. $168 $70 Shop Now

