Save Up to 60% on Spring Fashion Essentials at Free People's Sale Before They're Gone
If you're itching to revamp your wardrobe for the new season, you've come to the right place: Free People is offering up to 60% off spring fashion essentials. From the brand's signature breezy dresses and romantic tops to vintage-inspired pants and sweaters, this sale is not one to miss.
Beloved for its boho-chic aesthetic, Free People has pieces for any occasion that may come your way this spring. Transitional seasons can feel impossible to dress for, but Free People's sale is full of layering go-to's such as mid-weight outerwear and goes-with-everything tees. It's also the perfect time to stock your closet with fun colors and designs, such as the Lover's Lane maxi dress and Driftwood velvet flare pants.
Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to shop from the Free People sale — starting at just $20. While you're at it, be sure to check out Free People's FP Movement activewear, including Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber's fleece jacket for all your adventures outdoors this spring.
This slouchy tee is perfect for lounging at home or pairing with your favorite jeans.
Brace yourself for the chillier days of spring in this water-resistant jacket.
Give major cottagecore vibes in this breezy maxi dress, available in black, pink and this dusty green.
Denim skirts are a must-have for spring, and this option is made with a comfy stretch fabric.
This romantic eyelet bodysuit is perfect for brunches and date nights alike with balloon sleeves and a stretchy smocked back.
Leather pants are everywhere this past year, and in this white shade just screams spring.
This cozy knit is made even more adorable with an embroidered heart and striped cuffs.
Made of 99% recycled materials, this vest is a great transitional piece of outerwear.
Whether you wear it with boots, sneakers or heels, this wrap dress is equally comfy and elegant.
