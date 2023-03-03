Shopping

Save Up to 60% on Spring Fashion Essentials at Free People's Sale Before They're Gone

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Free People Spring Sale
Free People

If you're itching to revamp your wardrobe for the new season, you've come to the right place: Free People is offering up to 60% off spring fashion essentials. From the brand's signature breezy dresses and romantic tops to vintage-inspired pants and sweaters, this sale is not one to miss.

Shop the Free People Sale

Beloved for its boho-chic aesthetic, Free People has pieces for any occasion that may come your way this spring. Transitional seasons can feel impossible to dress for, but Free People's sale is full of layering go-to's such as mid-weight outerwear and goes-with-everything tees. It's also the perfect time to stock your closet with fun colors and designs, such as the Lover's Lane maxi dress and Driftwood velvet flare pants.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces to shop from the Free People sale — starting at just $20. While you're at it, be sure to check out Free People's FP Movement activewear, including Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber's fleece jacket for all your adventures outdoors this spring. 

Just Chill Tee
Just Chill Tee
Free People
Just Chill Tee

This slouchy tee is perfect for lounging at home or pairing with your favorite jeans.

$58$20
Lookout Lightweight Popover
Lookout Lightweight Popover
Free People
Lookout Lightweight Popover

Brace yourself for the chillier days of spring in this water-resistant jacket.

$168$70
Lovers Lane Maxi Dress
Lovers Lane Maxi Dress
Free People
Lovers Lane Maxi Dress

Give major cottagecore vibes in this breezy maxi dress, available in black, pink and this dusty green.

$168$70
Modern Femme Denim Skirt
Modern Femme Denim Skirt
Free People
Modern Femme Denim Skirt

Denim skirts are a must-have for spring, and this option is made with a comfy stretch fabric.

$50$20
Regina Bodysuit
Regina Bodysuit
Free People
Regina Bodysuit

This romantic eyelet bodysuit is perfect for brunches and date nights alike with balloon sleeves and a stretchy smocked back.

$168$70
The It Factor Vegan Pants
The It Factor Vegan Pants
Free People
The It Factor Vegan Pants

Leather pants are everywhere this past year, and in this white shade just screams spring.

$98$70
Out Of The Park Pullover
Out Of The Park Pullover
Free People
Out Of The Park Pullover

This cozy knit is made even more adorable with an embroidered heart and striped cuffs.

$148$70
Care FP Round & Round Recycled Puffer Vest
Care FP Round & Round Recycled Puffer Vest
Free People
Care FP Round & Round Recycled Puffer Vest

Made of 99% recycled materials, this vest is a great transitional piece of outerwear.

$228$100
Molly Midi Dress
Molly Midi Dress
Free People
Molly Midi Dress

Whether you wear it with boots, sneakers or heels, this wrap dress is equally comfy and elegant.

$128$50

RELATED CONTENT:

Every One of TikTok's Favorite Paula’s Choice Products Is On Sale Now

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead Of Your Spring Break Trip

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $55 Right Now

Get a Head Start on Spring With Revolve's 1-Day Only Anniversary Sale

NuFace Released An Upgraded Facial Toning Device and It's On Sale Now

The Perfect Jewelry for Spring Is Here! Shop BaubleBar's 25% Off Sale

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale

Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Face Toning Tool Is On Sale for 20% Off