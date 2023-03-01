Shopping

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds: Shop Sandals, Denim Shorts, Dresses and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring Amazon Fashion Finds
The official start of spring is less than a month away and Amazon is getting shoppers ready for the new season with stylish fashion essentials that make perfect additions to your wardrobe. Everyone wants to show up for their spring break trip in their best outfits and favorite bathing suits. Luckily Amazon is a hub for trendy, affordable fashion year-round. 

From Levi's denim shorts and high-heeled sandals to classic Ray-Ban aviators, tiered maxi dresses, tote bags and more, Amazon has so many trendy pieces that won't break the bank. Whether you're searching for the perfect outfit for a spring getaway, a lightweight spring wedding guest dress or just everyday warm weather attire, we have rounded up some of our favorite looks for all of your fashion needs. 

Ahead, shop our picks for the most stylish pieces we found on Amazon ahead of Spring 2023. 

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for spring. 

 

$60$57
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This midi ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any spring occasion. 

$58$40 WITH COUPON
Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
Birkenstock Milano Sandal
Amazon
Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal, considering how the shoe molds to your foot as you walk.

$125$100
Free People Harbor Brocade Platform
Free People Brocade Platform
Amazon
Free People Harbor Brocade Platform

Y2K fashion trends are definitely back in style. And, there are few trends that scream "Y2K" more than platform sandals (save for maybe the denim on denim look).

$98
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Twirl into the spring season in this tiered tent maxi — available in eight pretty colors.

$35 AND UP
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag
Amazon
Rattan Handmade Wicker Bag

This might just be the chicest beach bag we've ever seen — perfect for any poolside antics, too.

$35
Cupshe Twist High Waist V Neck Bikini
CUPSHE Women's Red Twist High Waist V Neck Bikini
Amazon
Cupshe Twist High Waist V Neck Bikini

With over 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this body-hugging is a must-have for spring and beyond.

$34
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon
BRONAX Cloud Slippers

These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides. If you're shopping early for Spring break, you can get them now for 40% off.

$36$24
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Amazon
Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Puff sleeve dresses and tops are the perennial fashion trends of spring — they come back every year (typically cuter and more stylish than ever).

$46$39
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts

Mom jeans are in and so are mom shorts. These 100% cotton shorts are a spring staple. 

$60$30
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High-Heeled Sandal
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High-Heeled Sandal
Amazon
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High-Heeled Sandal

Step into spring with these square toe high-heeled sandals. The perfect shoe to pair with a floral dress or midi skirt during the warmer months.

$27 AND UP
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat
Amazon
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat

This stylish straw hat offers a comfortable and breathable fit, making it perfect to wear on sunny days. 

$30$26
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amazon
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress

This casual short sleeve dress will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. Plus, it is the perfect dress to pack with you for your next spring getaway. 

$46$25
MakeMeChic Women's Colorblock High Waist Denim Skirt
MakeMeChic Women's Colorblock High Waist Denim Skirt
Amazon
MakeMeChic Women's Colorblock High Waist Denim Skirt

Keep it effortlessly cool and Y2K-centric with this colorblock denim mini skirt.

$31
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Dress up any spring outfit with a structured pair of Ray-Ban sunnies.

$213$161
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Slinky, sexy, and surprisingly comfortable, a slip dress is a spring must-have. This pick from Amazon’s The Drop comes in a rainbow of colors, and is infused with elastane for a bit of stretch.

$27 AND UP
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag
Amazon
Luzia Beach and Pool Tote Bag

Treat your beach and pool wardrobe to a darling color pop this spring with this Turkish Cotton tote.

$60$25 WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

