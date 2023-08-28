We've already reached the final stretch of summer, but this year's best Labor Day sales are something to look forward to. In addition to scoring all-time low prices on TVs and appliances, we also recommend keeping your eyes peeled for the best Labor Day fitness deals to level up your workout routine.

If your home gym could use an upgrade, Bowflex fitness equipment is currently up to 44% off at Amazon's Labor Day sale. Right now, you can save on adjustable dumbbells, treadmills, exercise bikes and more.

Shop the Bowflex Sale

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is the brand's best in-home treadmill with space-saving stowability. Normally retailing for $2,999, the T22 is now on sale for $2,699 to help you get a high-performance cardio workout from the comfort of home.

Bowflex Treadmill 22 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 22 The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet. $3,599 $2,699 Shop Now

This Bowflex treadmill allows you to elevate your running experience with -5% to 20% incline. With a JRNY Membership, you can experience voice-coached workouts that automatically adapt as your running improves. Plus, you'll get access to more than 200 scenic destinations around the planet displayed on the treadmill's screen.

Another can't-miss Bowflex Labor Day deal at Amazon is on the VeloCore Bike. This exercise bike provides a comfortable, more natural-feeling ride with its ability to lean left and right as you sprint toward the finish line. You can sway, lean, and rock from side-to-side for a more robust riding.

The Bowflex VeloCore Bike features an adjustable HD touchscreen, 100 resistance levels, and includes a Bluetooth heart rate armband as well as 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts. For a challenging and entertaining way to exercise, don't miss out on this limited-time home gym deal.

Ahead, shop more of the best Labor Day Bowflex deals available on Amazon now.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. $549 $379 Shop Now

Bowflex Treadmill 10 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 10 Featuring a 10-inch interactive HD touchscreen, the The Bowflex Treadmill 10 delivers personalized coaching and powerful performance. Walk, jog, or mad dash from one daily challenge to the next, all from the comfort of home. $2,799 $2,099 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

The 10 Best Fitness Trackers for Every Fitness Level and Budget

Get More Than 50% Off Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money