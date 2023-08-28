Sales & Deals

Save Up to 44% On Bowflex's Best-Selling Home Gym Equipment at the Amazon Labor Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Bowflex Deals
Bowflex

We've already reached the final stretch of summer, but this year's best Labor Day sales are something to look forward to. In addition to scoring all-time low prices on TVs and appliances, we also recommend keeping your eyes peeled for the best Labor Day fitness deals to level up your workout routine.

If your home gym could use an upgrade, Bowflex fitness equipment is currently up to 44% off at Amazon's Labor Day sale. Right now, you can save on adjustable dumbbells, treadmills, exercise bikes and more.

Shop the Bowflex Sale

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is the brand's best in-home treadmill with space-saving stowability. Normally retailing for $2,999, the T22 is now on sale for $2,699 to help you get a high-performance cardio workout from the comfort of home.

Bowflex Treadmill 22
Bowflex Treadmill Series
Amazon
Bowflex Treadmill 22

The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet.

$3,599$2,699

This Bowflex treadmill allows you to elevate your running experience with -5% to 20% incline. With a JRNY Membership, you can experience voice-coached workouts that automatically adapt as your running improves. Plus, you'll get access to more than 200 scenic destinations around the planet displayed on the treadmill's screen. 

Another can't-miss Bowflex Labor Day deal at Amazon is on the VeloCore Bike. This exercise bike provides a comfortable, more natural-feeling ride with its ability to lean left and right as you sprint toward the finish line. You can sway, lean, and rock from side-to-side for a more robust riding. 

Bowflex VeloCore 22" Exercise Bike
Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC Exercise Bike
Amazon
Bowflex VeloCore 22" Exercise Bike

The VeloCore bike leans left and right as you sprint toward the finish line. It’s a high-intensity escape that empowers you to move with natural rhythm.

$2,200$1,899

The Bowflex VeloCore Bike features an adjustable HD touchscreen, 100 resistance levels, and includes a Bluetooth heart rate armband as well as 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts. For a challenging and entertaining way to exercise, don't miss out on this limited-time home gym deal

Ahead, shop more of the best Labor Day Bowflex deals available on Amazon now.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. 

$549$379
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells

This dumbbell set adjusts from 10 - 90 lbs, replacing 17 sets of weights. 

$399$349
Bowflex Treadmill 10
Bowflex Treadmill 10
Amazon
Bowflex Treadmill 10

Featuring a 10-inch interactive HD touchscreen, the The Bowflex Treadmill 10 delivers personalized coaching and powerful performance. Walk, jog, or mad dash from one daily challenge to the next, all from the comfort of home.

$2,799$2,099
Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack
Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack

Ergonomically designed to help protect your lower back, this stand fits BowFlex SelectTech 1090, 552 and 560 dumbbells.

$229$129

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

