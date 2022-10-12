Shopping

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals to Shop at Amazon's Second Prime Day 2022

By ETonline Staff
Ray-Ban Early Prime Day Deals
Ray-Ban

Just because summer is over doesn't mean your time outdoors is and the Prime Early Access Sale has your eye needs covered. Whether your next vacation is at a sunny or chillier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades regardless of where your next trip is because your eyes are always in need of some protection. Through the end of today, Amazon has tons of can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses, some are almost 60% off.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a summer staple accessory for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses in the mix is key for a stylish season and right now, you can even pick a pair of select Ray-Ban sunglasses for under $100. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

On Amazon, you can find deals on celeb-loved sunglasses like the versatile Ray-Ban Wayfarer. There are many options to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect sunglasses: the best shade, metal frame, 100 UV protection, polarized lenses, and prescription lenses. Before you pick the frames that complement your face and fall style, you can unlock free 2-day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership. A 30-day free trial will also allow you to take advantage of all the discounts. 

Ahead, find the best deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses to show off your fall style. 

Best Prime Early Access Sale Ray-Ban Deals 

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses

The Original Wayfarer Ray-Bans are celeb-loved and mesh well with any style.

$163$122
Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Round Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$163$122
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses

To get a more stylish aviator sunglasses, these lightweight sunglasses will compliment your outfit. 

$178$134
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators are a must-have in your sunnies collection. Get a kid's version for the little one in your life so you can twin this season.

$213$160
$77$57
KIDS' RAY-BAN AVIATORS
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with round lenses for a cool look this fall.

$175$131
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4246M Clubhouse Wood Round Sunglasses

The wooded frame Ray-Ban sunglasses are an absolute must-have for all of your fall adventures. 

$244$98
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB1971 Square Evolve Photochromic Sunglasses

The square sunglasses protect your eyes in a stylish way. The Evolve photochromatic lens changes to a darker shade when exposed to outdoor UV light.

$193$104
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Everglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3016 Square Sunglasses

These Ray-Bans offer UV protection as well as blue light filtering.

$163$122
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$163$122
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3449 Aviator Sunglasses

These elegant frameless shades are just what you need to get excited about fall. 

$188$127

