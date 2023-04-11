Shopping

The Most Popular Spring Dresses at Amazon Under $50 — Shop Affordable Styles to Wear All Season Long

By Wesley Horvath
The Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon To Shop
With the new season here, it's never a bad idea to sort through last year's spring dresses for a wardrobe update. It helps to take stock of what items you need to swap out for the warmer weather that's ahead of us. Right now, there are several stylish Amazon dresses priced under $50 to shop for spring. 

Amazon has curated an entire section of customer-approved dresses, and it's filled with hundreds of different styles of spring dresses you can even wear into summer. From off-the-shoulder maxi dresses to flowy skater dresses and wrap dresses, there are all kinds of styles starting at just $25.

Shop Spring Dresses

With so many different spring dresses to choose from, you can nab a dress for nearly any occasion. If you're attending a wedding soon, then we've found the perfect wedding guest dress or two that might grab your attention. Or if you're just looking for a cute dress that matches your new pair of sandals or trendy sunglasses to wear to brunch. 

ET has picked out several spring dresses most-loved by Amazon shoppers to add to your spring wardrobe. Shop our favorites all under $50.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress

Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. 

$51$43
WITH COUPON
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress

This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress for this spring. Available in 30 different colors and prints.

$52$40
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Midi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Midi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter Midi Dress

This breezy midi dress features short cap sleeves edged with playful frills at shoulder with a flowy tiered midi skirt to give you a classy look this season. 

$50$48
WITH COUPON
FAPPAREL Women's Casual Short Puff Sleeve V-Neck Dress
FAPPAREL Women's Casual Short Puff Sleeve V-Neck Dress
FAPPAREL Women's Casual Short Puff Sleeve V-Neck Dress

This puff sleeve mini dress is designed with soft stretchy fabric for all day comfort. 

$28$25
WITH COUPON
MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve Shirt Dress
MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve Shirt Dress
MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve Shirt Dress

A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual spring days. And this one comes with pockets and a tie waist.

$40$35
WITH COUPON
Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress
Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress
Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress

This flowy mini skater dress is perfect to pair with strappy sandals or a block heel for warmer weather.

$53$36
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This boho-style ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any occasion. 

$58$45
WITH COUPON
Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress
Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress
Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress

This stunning shift dress is available in bold colors and patterns for spring.

$45$33
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Long Maxi Dress with Belt
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Floral Long Maxi Dress with Belt
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Long Maxi Dress with Belt

Available in over 20 different colors and prints, this maxi dress is highly-rated with over 10,000 reviews.

$46$33
WITH COUPON
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress

We are obsessed with this flowy tie-back dress for Spring 2023. Wear the sleeves up or pull them down for a cute off-shoulder look.

$59$39
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress V Neck Shift Dress

This casual short sleeve dress will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. Plus, it is the perfect dress to pack with you for your next spring getaway. 

$46$31
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Mini Dress

If you're searching for a casual spring dress, this lightweight tank dress is a great option. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to choose from.

$50$31
WITH COUPON
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress

With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress, especially if you're attending a beach wedding.

$44$42
WITH COUPON
GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress
GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress
GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress

Pair this wrap sundress with sunglasses and a sun hat for an easy and casual everyday look. 

$31
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Ruched Cocktail Midi Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Ruched Cocktail Midi Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Summer Ruched Cocktail Midi Dress

This ruched one shoulder wrap midi dress makes the perfect wedding guest dress for a spring wedding. 

$51$38
WITH COUPON

 For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

