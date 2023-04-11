The Best Nail Colors for Spring 2023: Score Shades of the Season for Less at Amazon
Home manicurists understand: There's something soothing about slowly brushing beautiful shades of nail polish onto each of your fingertips. Not only does this hobby double as self-care, but it's also a more affordable option than heading to the nail salon every week.
A bottle of nail polish is typically cheaper than a visit to the salon for a manicure, so painting your nails at home is a great option to save money. If you're tightening your purse strings, you'll be eager to learn that Amazon's Spring Beauty Event is happening now, meaning you can save even more on top brands of polish, including some shades from essie and OPI. Only running from April 2 to April 8 (and full of great deals), you'll want to be sure to jump on these savings fast before they sell out.
With spring in full swing, we are loving the marked-down shades of polish suited for the warmer weather during this sale. Perfectly peachy pastels, gorgeous gradients of green and shimmery pinks that remind of us spring blooms are all on our list for the current season. Below, we've rounded up spring-inspired nail polishes that are sure to garner compliments.
Spring Nail Polish from essie
essie Don't Burst My Bubble is basically lilac with a bang. The punchy color will have you smiling every time you look down at your hands.
You'll want to throw on a swimsuit when you put on this blue that's perfect for pool days.
This shimmery pink is extremely sheer, creating a very understated look until the light hits it: then it's all sparkle.
Looking for that perfect pink for spring? Luckily, essie has you covered with this newly released bright pink.
Here's a great green option to try this spring. Leaning more on the mint side, it's a pastel that could be worn for Easter.
Match the sunny days of spring and daffodils when you wear this adorable yellow.
Spring Nail Polish from OPI
You can never go wrong with a neutral pink and it looks especially great in the spring. We love this vegan and cruelty-free option from OPI.
This vegan, glitter polish from OPI is glamorous and dazzling. Filled with golden glitter you can also see some pink shifts in the right light.
Imagine peach mixed with pearl and that's what you'll get when you wear the Data Peach shade.
We love this shimmery and glittery bright pink as much as we love its name "Spring Break the Internet." The bold color can transition easily from spring to summer.
The days are filled with more sunshine, which means your nails will have even more sparkle when you step outside. Think how dazzling your nails will look in the rays when wearing this shimmery purple.
Green polish is big this spring. If you're new to green nail colors, this pastel shade is a good way to ease yourself into the trend.
Let Mom try out a few of OPI's best nail polishes for spring with this four-piece collection. They come in mini bottles so she won't have to worry about them drying out before finishing them.
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Jennifer Aniston Love This Simple Manicure Trend for Spring: Introducing Milk Nails
The Star of Zendaya's Perfect Spring Manicure Is This $11 Nail Polish
This Twist on the Classic French Manicure Is Perfect for Spring
Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Actually Love
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom
We’re Obsessed With Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails—Get the Look
Kendall Jenner's Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is 20% Off At Amazon
Save 40% on Laura Geller's Best-Selling Makeup for Mother's Day
The Celeb-Loved Solawave Facial Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now