Sephora's Spring Sale Ends Tonight: 15 Last-Minute Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop Now
Time is running out to shop the Sephora Spring Savings Event. Open to all Beauty Insiders, today's your last chance to save on popular picks from editor-loved brands.
Until midnight tonight, all Beauty Insider members can take advantage of the major beauty retailer's annual Spring Savings Event with discounts on everything from the Dyson Airwrap and Olaplex hair care to Rare Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury makeup as well as Drunk Elephant skincare. Whether you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a premium beauty tool or want to stock up on your favorites at a discount, this sale for members of Sephora's Beauty Insiders reward program is not one to miss.
Rouge members (those who have spent $1,000 or more at Sephora in a calendar year) get a hefty 20% off discount. The next tier, VIB members ($350 or more a year), can enjoy 15% off. Finally, Sephora Insiders (no purchase minimum) can also begin taking 10% off their purchase. Just use the discount code SAVENOW at checkout to save up to 20%, depending on your membership level.
If you're not part of the Sephora Beauty Insider program, you can sign up to save 10% during the sale and receive perks, such a a free birthday gift and free shipping on all purchases.
From retinol treatments to luxury fragrance and everything in between, we've rounded up the best deals on rarely discounted brands to shop during Sephora's Spring Savings Event before it's too late.
The TikTok-famous complexion booster that blurs, smooths, and illuminates for a real-life filter effect is Gigi Hadid's secret to camera-ready skin.
Just a tiny dot of this liquid blush is enough to give your cheeks a healthy-looking flush — now available in new shades.
The Dyson Airwrap not only comes with six different attachments to create any hairstyle at home, but also a presentation case and travel pouch for blowouts on the go.
This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, the cream has also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time.
This vibrant skin oil claims to restore the skin to a more youthful state thanks to an infusion of retinol, ceramides and marula oil.
Stock up on Olaplex's best-selling hair repair treatment that claims to reduce breakage and repair split ends.
The cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow conditions and grooms brows while providing a natural-looking tint.
Treat yourself to a luxurious new fragrance, such as KILIAN Paris' sultry cognac and tonka bean perfume.
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture using hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
"I love love love this face wash," praised one five-star reviewer. "I've had adult acne for a few years now and this is the only face wash I've used that I've noticed almost immediate results with. i love how gentle it is and how hydrated my skin feels after washing, would highly recommend giving this a try."
This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.
If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Say goodbye to fake lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, also available in a waterproof formula. This volumizing and lengthening mascara with a false lash effect is smudge-proof and does not flake.
Treat your tresses to this multitasking styling oil that doubles as an overnight treatment. Plus, it smells amazing.
This award-winning foundation gives skin a luminous, natural finish without causing breakouts, thanks to its oil-free formula.
