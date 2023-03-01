Spring is almost here — it's finally time to start crafting your packing list and getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming spring break vacation. To help check everything off your list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool or beach this spring and summer.

Of course, your spring travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some self tanners.

Shop Spring Essentials

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's new arrivals for spring. Whether you're planning a tropical holiday or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your spring vacation look.

Shop our favorite spring vacation clothes and accessories from Amazon below. And be sure to check out this FDA-approved COVID-19 rapid test and our top picks for flight-friendly face masks to prepare for your next spring getaway.

CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set Amazon CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Set The bralette gives boho vibes with its flirty tie with fringed ends. The bottoms are reversible, letting you change up your look whenever you please. $31 Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts Amazon Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts Amazon Essentials Chino Shorts are the perfect pair of breezy shorts to beat the heat. With 13 different colorways to choose from, you can easily stock up for your spring travel plans. $29 Shop Now

