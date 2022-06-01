How to Get Free Amazon Money Ahead of Prime Day with Amazon's Gift Card Deal
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is slated for July, but one of the best Amazon deals is already live. Right now, through Friday, June 24, if you are a first-time Amazon gift-card buyer and spend $50 on Amazon gift cards, you'll get a free $10 Amazon promotional credit with code USEGC222 at checkout. Then, if you reload the gift card with $100 or more, you can score another $10.
Father's Day is just weeks away, which means you're probably searching for a Father's day gift to show your appreciation that will arrive in time. If you can't decide on the perfect gift for dad, there's one you can never go wrong with — an Amazon gift card. With Amazon's current gift card deal, getting a gift for others means a little something for you, too! It's a great bonus reason to top off your gifts for the dads and grads in your life.
Amazon's gift card deal is for first-time gift-card customers only. Promotional credits will appear two to three days after your Amazon gift card purchase. The promotional credit expires August 9, so you can use it during Prime Day 2022. Below, shop Amazon Gift Cards to knock out your Father's Day shopping and score a little treat for yourself.
Spend $50 on Amazon gift cards in a single order and get $10 free.
Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.
