Amazon Prime Day 2022 is slated for July, but one of the best Amazon deals is already live. Right now, through Friday, June 24, if you are a first-time Amazon gift-card buyer and spend $50 on Amazon gift cards, you'll get a free $10 Amazon promotional credit with code USEGC222 at checkout. Then, if you reload the gift card with $100 or more, you can score another $10.

Get your $10 Amazon credit

Father's Day is just weeks away, which means you're probably searching for a Father's day gift to show your appreciation that will arrive in time. If you can't decide on the perfect gift for dad, there's one you can never go wrong with — an Amazon gift card. With Amazon's current gift card deal, getting a gift for others means a little something for you, too! It's a great bonus reason to top off your gifts for the dads and grads in your life.

Amazon's gift card deal is for first-time gift-card customers only. Promotional credits will appear two to three days after your Amazon gift card purchase. The promotional credit expires August 9, so you can use it during Prime Day 2022. Below, shop Amazon Gift Cards to knock out your Father's Day shopping and score a little treat for yourself.

RELATED CONTENT

Apple AirPods Pro Are $69 Off at Amazon Right Now

The Best Apple MacBook Air Deals on Amazon

Shop the 21 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop for Dad This Father's Day

Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

30 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: When Is It, Predicted Deals and Everything Else We Know