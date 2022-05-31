20 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
Father's Day is on Sunday, June 19, which might seem a little while away, but it's never too early to start shopping for Dad.
If you're struggling to come up with Father's Day gift ideas, it can be hard to navigate the thousands upon thousands of products on Amazon. Don't worry — we've picked top-rated Amazon products that will make the perfect present for your dad, grandpa, father-in-law or any other father figure in your life.
Of course, the world's best Dad mug is a classic Father's Day gift, but chances are your pops already has a few of those mugs in his cupboard. Get him something unique and special this year, whether that be a new grill for summer BBQ-ing, Stars Wars Lego set, whiskey decanter set or the latest Apple product.
From tech gift ideas to tools and even some self-care gifts, ET has selected some great gift ideas for Father's Day below.
A rowing machine will give your dad a total body workout.
This sleek toiletry bag is the perfect gift for a dad who travels frequently.
This Beard and Grooming kits is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth.
Any kind of smart watch is a great way to keep track of your day. That's why the Apple Watch SE is a great gift to help Dads and Grads keep track of all their important meetings and beyond.
Nothing says you appreciate your dad and his cooking than gifting him a grill utensils set on Father's Day.
If your dad is a kid at heart who's obsessed with the Star Wars franchise, he'll love putting together this Millennium Falcon set on Father's Day.
Upgrade your dad's home dumbbell workout with this ergonomic, adjustable bench.
This tie gift set is perfect for all the business professional Dad's out there (or the Dad's who just like to dress to impress). This gift set includes multiple matching neck ties, pocket squares, tie clips and cufflinks.
Of course, you can really surprise Dad this Father's Day with a brand new gas grill. This Char-Broil gas grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner and a cart-style prep station.
A whiskey decanter set is a classic Father's Day gift. The decanter set comes with a globe-shaped decanter and two crystal classes with the world map embossed on them.
The Bean Box Specialty Coffee Gift Basket is the best Father's Day gift for all the dads who love their morning brew.
Hook your dad or father-in-law up with this Roku streaming stick, so he can catch up on all his favorite shows with ease.
Help Dad treat his sore and stiff muscles with this Theragun Mini. Plus, you can choose between four different color options.
These lightweight slides will feel like you're walking on a cloud with its foot-molded platform sole and easy slip-on fit, perfect for spring, summer and beyond. Pair these Menore Cloud Slippers with a cozy bathrobe for the ultimate Father's Day gift.
Dad will love relaxing in this ultra-plush fleece bathrobe.
Dad will love opening up this snack-themed gift basket on Father's Day. This kosher assorted nut and pretzel gift set comes with pizza-flavored cashews, almonds and peanuts with pretzels.
The 256GB model of Apple's 9th generation iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever. This iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch LCD, 8MP camera, and a 12MP front camera.
This foot, ankle and leg massager uses a deep-kneading Shiatsu technique for deep relaxation after a long day. We're sure Dad will be grateful for this relaxing Father's Day present.
This multitool pocket knife will help Dad whenever he's in a pinch. This helpful tool comes complete with a cross driver, small flathead, can opener, bottle opener, large flathead, wire stripper, serrated blade, tool lock, lanyard point and a pocket clip.
Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the father figure in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Amazon Prime Day.
