Shopping

Drew Barrymore’s Latest Kitchenware Line Adds Three New Essentials to the Collection

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Drew Barrymore Kitchenware Line
Walmart

If you loved Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line, released last year, get excited. The collection is back with three new incredible gadgets you won't want to miss out on. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show, just announced the release of new hot items in her Beautiful Collection -- a line of kitchenware and appliances exclusively sold at Walmart.

The new gadgets are all extra-large and extra-awesome, making it perfect for the family in need of mass cooking. Or maybe you're looking to get into meal prepping for the whole week. These functional and stylish items have you covered. The newly dropped items, including this extra-large air fryer with two compartments for multiple cook times, come right in time for Super Bowl season. The collection also released a new extra-large griddle and an 8 qt. slow cooker, both perfect for batch cooking with ease. So, stop wondering how you're going to air-fry your wings and your tater tots at the same time, and start prepping your party menu. 

Not sure how or where to watch? Check out all the details you need for watching this year's Super Bowl right here.

As well as dropping these new appliances, Walmart has also restocked the original Beautiful Collection. And considering how fast these items sold out last year, we highly recommend checking them out ASAP (like this $99 air fryer, which sold out in less than 24 hours when it debuted last year!). The products, ranging from $35 to $205, are perfect for anyone's kitchen. And if you're worried about appliances being an eyesore on your counter, think again. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks, well, beautiful, thanks to the chic range of colors (including an adorable sage green) and gold hardware. 

Check out your new favorite items below, as well as the restocked originals, and stock up before they surely sell out again.

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered.
$139
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker
Walmart
Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. Made for your family and your lifestyle, slow cook up to eight quarts, so you can prep dinner for the whole week by only pressing one button.
$45
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle
Walmart
Beautiful 12" x 22" Extra Large Griddle
Make eggs, grilled cheese, hamburgers and more, all while keeping your kitchen clean. This extra-large griddle features a drip pan to collect all of your unwanted oils and a detachable backsplash to ensure your cooking stays right where you want it.
$50

Check out your favorite items from Drew Barrymore's Collection back in stock now:

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
The collection's original air fryer is back in stock. Run to grab it while you still can!
$99
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Walmart
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
This impressive electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep warm mode. 
$40$35
Beautiful 14 Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Beautiful 14 Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Walmart
Beautiful 14 Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker
This gorgeous coffee maker is flying off the shelves -- and it's no surprise. With the press of a button, 14 cups of coffee can be yours in only 14 minutes.
$59
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Use any of the seven functions to blend ingredients with ease in this powerful blender (800 PEAK watt).
$66
Beautiful 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Beautiful 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Walmart
Beautiful 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
We love this combo air fryer and toaster that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate. 
$129
Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
Walmart
Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
Get toast any way you want it with this two-slice toaster, complete with extra-wide, adjustable slots and removable crumb tray.
$40

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair 72-Hour Clearance Sale: Last Chance to Save Up to 60% Off

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl

Verishop Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Designer Fashion

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Today

The Best Deals from Lululemon's Sale: Leggings, Joggers, and More