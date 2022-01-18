If you loved Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line, released last year, get excited. The collection is back with three new incredible gadgets you won't want to miss out on. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show, just announced the release of new hot items in her Beautiful Collection -- a line of kitchenware and appliances exclusively sold at Walmart.

The new gadgets are all extra-large and extra-awesome, making it perfect for the family in need of mass cooking. Or maybe you're looking to get into meal prepping for the whole week. These functional and stylish items have you covered. The newly dropped items, including this extra-large air fryer with two compartments for multiple cook times, come right in time for Super Bowl season. The collection also released a new extra-large griddle and an 8 qt. slow cooker, both perfect for batch cooking with ease. So, stop wondering how you're going to air-fry your wings and your tater tots at the same time, and start prepping your party menu.

Not sure how or where to watch? Check out all the details you need for watching this year's Super Bowl right here.

As well as dropping these new appliances, Walmart has also restocked the original Beautiful Collection. And considering how fast these items sold out last year, we highly recommend checking them out ASAP (like this $99 air fryer, which sold out in less than 24 hours when it debuted last year!). The products, ranging from $35 to $205, are perfect for anyone's kitchen. And if you're worried about appliances being an eyesore on your counter, think again. Each piece has a touch-activated display and looks, well, beautiful, thanks to the chic range of colors (including an adorable sage green) and gold hardware.

Check out your new favorite items below, as well as the restocked originals, and stock up before they surely sell out again.

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. No matter what you need to roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, this extra-large gadget has you covered. $139 Buy Now

Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker Walmart Beautiful 8QT Slow Cooker When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. Made for your family and your lifestyle, slow cook up to eight quarts, so you can prep dinner for the whole week by only pressing one button. $45 Buy Now

Check out your favorite items from Drew Barrymore's Collection back in stock now:

