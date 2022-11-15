Shopping

Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Thanksgiving With These Stylish Yet Comfy Outfit Ideas

By Lauren Gruber‍
Thanksgiving Outfits
When it comes to dressing for Thanksgiving, finding a balance between fashion and function is key: no one wants to wear a restrictive dress while inhaling pounds of pie, but sweatpants aren't exactly festive. To help you become the best-dressed guest at Thanksgiving dinner without sacrificing comfort, we've rounded up some gorgeous styles to sport on Turkey Day.

It seems like the quintessential Thanksgiving outfit is a sweater dress with tights and boots, so why mess with a good thing? We've found plenty of stretchy, soft options at every price range. Prefer a flowy-er silhouette? For Love & Lemons' empire-waisted mini dress is a size-inclusive crowd pleaser you can wear over and over again. However, if you want to go the separates route, we love a luxe cardigan or elevated two-piece lounge set — elastic waistbands welcome. 

Whether you're shopping for a flirty Friendsgiving 'fit, elegant holiday soirée, or intimate dinner with loved ones, these looks are sure to earn you some compliments come Thanksgiving Day. Below, shop our favorite Thanksgiving outfits that women can rock all season long.

For Love & Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress

With a flirty cut-out back, sweetheart neckline, and floral satin print, this mini dress is a darling choice for Thanksgiving and beyond.

$249
Free People Boa Tunic
Boa Tunic
Free People
Free People Boa Tunic

We're all about the oversized silhouettes for stuffing ourselves during a Thanksgiving meal, and this flowy tunic pairs beautifully with leggings.

$68
Neiwai Alpaca Wrap Cardigan
Alpaca Wrap Cardigan
Neiwai
Neiwai Alpaca Wrap Cardigan

Keep things cozy this season in a deliciously soft alpaca wool cardigan, available in cream and burgundy.

$269
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress

Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a fall wardrobe staple for a reason.

$80
Madewell Tiered Midi Dress
Madewell Tiered Midi Dress
Madewell
Madewell Tiered Midi Dress

 The voluminous elbow-length sleeves add a playful touch to this midi dress with a floaty A-line tiered skirt. 

$158$66
WITH CODE OHJOY
Reformation Darian Two Piece
Reformation Darian Two Piece
Reformation
Reformation Darian Two Piece

Want to feel like you're wearing pajamas while looking effortlessly chic? Reformation's two-piece set is your answer.

$178
Viottiset Oversized Knit Sweater Vest
Viottiset Oversized Knit Sweater Vest
Amazon
Viottiset Oversized Knit Sweater Vest

Style this houndstooth sweater vest over a white shirt, button down, or crewneck tee with jeans and you're set. 

$34
Everlane The Dream Pant
Everlane The Dream Pant
Everlane
Everlane The Dream Pant

Everlane's Dream Pants have a flat finish, so they look polished, but they're comfortable enough to nap in. The best part? These pants are wrinkle resistant, so you'll be ready for Thanksgiving no matter what. 

$88
Hill House Home Sylvie Sweater Dress
Hill House Home Sylvie Sweater Dress
Hill House Home
Hill House Home Sylvie Sweater Dress

The sweater dress falls mid-thigh and is perfect for wearing with flats and a bare leg or pairing with tights and boots if you live somewhere chillier. Made from extra-fine merino wool, you'll want to wear this dress all fall and winter long.

$150$105
WITH CODE 30FORYOU
Exlura Square Neck Dress
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
Amazon
Exlura Square Neck Dress

With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress has you covered for upcoming holiday parties and walks in the crisp autumn air.

$46$39
Zesica Cardigan Sweater
ZESICA Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
Amazon
Zesica Cardigan Sweater

Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 30 different colors.

$49$30
Lulu's Sophisticated Vision Emerald Green Satin Pleated Midi Skirt
Sophisticated Vision Emerald Green Satin Pleated Midi Skirt
Lulu's
Lulu's Sophisticated Vision Emerald Green Satin Pleated Midi Skirt

Pair this smocked-waist skirt with a simple long-sleeve sweater or bodysuit for an elegant look.

$54
Treasure and Bond Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Treasure and Bond Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Treasure and Bond Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

This turtleneck dress makes getting ready this season a cinch—just throw on your favorite boots and layering jacket for an easy outfit.

$69
Summersalt The Luxe Cashmere Blend Sweater Pant
Summersalt The Luxe Cashmere Blend Sweater Pant
Summersalt
Summersalt The Luxe Cashmere Blend Sweater Pant

Pair these luxurious cashmere-blend pants with their matching cardigan for a snuggly-chic look.

$95
Gap Smocked Midi Dress
Gap Smocked Midi Dress
Gap
Gap Smocked Midi Dress

For Friendsgiving or a family gathering, a lightweight flowy midi dress will keep you comfortable and cute all day. 

$98$38
WITH CODE GOSHOP

