Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Thanksgiving With These Stylish Yet Comfy Outfit Ideas
When it comes to dressing for Thanksgiving, finding a balance between fashion and function is key: no one wants to wear a restrictive dress while inhaling pounds of pie, but sweatpants aren't exactly festive. To help you become the best-dressed guest at Thanksgiving dinner without sacrificing comfort, we've rounded up some gorgeous styles to sport on Turkey Day.
It seems like the quintessential Thanksgiving outfit is a sweater dress with tights and boots, so why mess with a good thing? We've found plenty of stretchy, soft options at every price range. Prefer a flowy-er silhouette? For Love & Lemons' empire-waisted mini dress is a size-inclusive crowd pleaser you can wear over and over again. However, if you want to go the separates route, we love a luxe cardigan or elevated two-piece lounge set — elastic waistbands welcome.
Whether you're shopping for a flirty Friendsgiving 'fit, elegant holiday soirée, or intimate dinner with loved ones, these looks are sure to earn you some compliments come Thanksgiving Day. Below, shop our favorite Thanksgiving outfits that women can rock all season long.
With a flirty cut-out back, sweetheart neckline, and floral satin print, this mini dress is a darling choice for Thanksgiving and beyond.
We're all about the oversized silhouettes for stuffing ourselves during a Thanksgiving meal, and this flowy tunic pairs beautifully with leggings.
Keep things cozy this season in a deliciously soft alpaca wool cardigan, available in cream and burgundy.
Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a fall wardrobe staple for a reason.
The voluminous elbow-length sleeves add a playful touch to this midi dress with a floaty A-line tiered skirt.
Want to feel like you're wearing pajamas while looking effortlessly chic? Reformation's two-piece set is your answer.
Style this houndstooth sweater vest over a white shirt, button down, or crewneck tee with jeans and you're set.
Everlane's Dream Pants have a flat finish, so they look polished, but they're comfortable enough to nap in. The best part? These pants are wrinkle resistant, so you'll be ready for Thanksgiving no matter what.
The sweater dress falls mid-thigh and is perfect for wearing with flats and a bare leg or pairing with tights and boots if you live somewhere chillier. Made from extra-fine merino wool, you'll want to wear this dress all fall and winter long.
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress has you covered for upcoming holiday parties and walks in the crisp autumn air.
Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 30 different colors.
Pair this smocked-waist skirt with a simple long-sleeve sweater or bodysuit for an elegant look.
This turtleneck dress makes getting ready this season a cinch—just throw on your favorite boots and layering jacket for an easy outfit.
Pair these luxurious cashmere-blend pants with their matching cardigan for a snuggly-chic look.
For Friendsgiving or a family gathering, a lightweight flowy midi dress will keep you comfortable and cute all day.
