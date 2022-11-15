When it comes to dressing for Thanksgiving, finding a balance between fashion and function is key: no one wants to wear a restrictive dress while inhaling pounds of pie, but sweatpants aren't exactly festive. To help you become the best-dressed guest at Thanksgiving dinner without sacrificing comfort, we've rounded up some gorgeous styles to sport on Turkey Day.

It seems like the quintessential Thanksgiving outfit is a sweater dress with tights and boots, so why mess with a good thing? We've found plenty of stretchy, soft options at every price range. Prefer a flowy-er silhouette? For Love & Lemons' empire-waisted mini dress is a size-inclusive crowd pleaser you can wear over and over again. However, if you want to go the separates route, we love a luxe cardigan or elevated two-piece lounge set — elastic waistbands welcome.

Whether you're shopping for a flirty Friendsgiving 'fit, elegant holiday soirée, or intimate dinner with loved ones, these looks are sure to earn you some compliments come Thanksgiving Day. Below, shop our favorite Thanksgiving outfits that women can rock all season long.

Everlane The Dream Pant Everlane Everlane The Dream Pant Everlane's Dream Pants have a flat finish, so they look polished, but they're comfortable enough to nap in. The best part? These pants are wrinkle resistant, so you'll be ready for Thanksgiving no matter what. $88 Buy Now

Hill House Home Sylvie Sweater Dress Hill House Home Hill House Home Sylvie Sweater Dress The sweater dress falls mid-thigh and is perfect for wearing with flats and a bare leg or pairing with tights and boots if you live somewhere chillier. Made from extra-fine merino wool, you'll want to wear this dress all fall and winter long. $150 $105 WITH CODE 30FORYOU Buy Now

Exlura Square Neck Dress Amazon Exlura Square Neck Dress With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress has you covered for upcoming holiday parties and walks in the crisp autumn air. $46 $39 Buy Now

Zesica Cardigan Sweater Amazon Zesica Cardigan Sweater Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 30 different colors. $49 $30 Buy Now

