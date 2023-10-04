Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Cooler Deals for Tailgating This Football Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cooler Deals
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:00 AM PDT, October 4, 2023

Get ready for camping trips and tailgating this football season with these early Amazon Prime Day cooler deals.

Football season is underway which means you'll need a cooler for your tailgating. Whether you're planning to throw an epic tailgating party or a camping trip with the family in the great outdoors, a cooler and a grill to keep your food and drinks at their optimal temperature is a must. 

With football season in full effect, Amazon is offering all kinds of impressive early Prime Day deals on coolers and ice chests to help with whatever you have planned this fall. From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals on Amazon to keep your drinks cold and your meats fresh. Top-rated brands like RTIC, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale that are definitely worth the investment (especially at these prices).

There are many cooler options, including compact soft coolers for impromptu fall picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's gameday barbecue. Ahead, shop the best early Prime Day deals on coolers for whatever you have in store this fall.

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Amazon

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.

$300 $250

Shop Now

Igloo Profile II Cooler

Igloo Profile II Cooler
Amazon

Igloo Profile II Cooler

Take your beverages out on the road using this Igloo cooler. Made with Cool Riser Technology with an elevated design to improve cooling performance, its vertical profile allows you to fit tall and longneck bottles.

$55 $33

Shop Now

Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs

Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs
Amazon

Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs

With 12 self-absorbent ice packs, the Scothen ice chest backpack keeps your beverages and food at the perfect temperature throughout the day. There's a bottom compartment for cold, fresh contents and an upper compartment for warm, dry goods and lunch.

$50 $28

with coupon

Shop Now

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler
Amazon

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler

When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days. 

$100 $90

Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack
Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack

With a capacity for 54 cans, this insulated backpack cooler has ample space for all your needs.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler

Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler
Amazon

Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler

Cue the nostalgia! This bright pink cooler is the perfect size to carry a lunch to work or the great outdoors.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
Amazon

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). 

$140 $102

Shop Now

Zakeep Cooler Backpack

Zakeep Cooler Backpack
Amazon

Zakeep Cooler Backpack

According to the brand, this cooler backpack can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine. 

$43 $35

Shop Now

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler
Amazon

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle. 

$166 $130

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Early October Prime Day Grill Deals to Shop for Football Season

Sales & Deals

Best Early October Prime Day Grill Deals to Shop for Football Season

The Best Tailgating Gear for 2023 to Enjoy the Football Season

Best Lists

The Best Tailgating Gear for 2023 to Enjoy the Football Season

Hydro Flask Water Bottles Are On Sale Ahead of Amazon October Prime Day This Fall

Sales & Deals

Hydro Flask Water Bottles Are On Sale Ahead of Amazon October Prime Day This Fall

Save Up to 70% On The North Face Jackets for Women at REI

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% On The North Face Jackets for Women at REI

Elevate Your Fall Style With Our 15 Favorite Jackets for Men

Style

Elevate Your Fall Style With Our 15 Favorite Jackets for Men

Patagonia Jackets for Men and Women Are on Sale at REI for Fall

Sales & Deals

Patagonia Jackets for Men and Women Are on Sale at REI for Fall

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Style

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 25% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 25% Off Right Now

The Best Coleman Camping Gear Deals on Amazon: Tents, Coolers & More

Sales & Deals

The Best Coleman Camping Gear Deals on Amazon: Tents, Coolers & More

Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Fall

Sales & Deals

Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Fall

Tags: