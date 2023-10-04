Football season is underway which means you'll need a cooler for your tailgating. Whether you're planning to throw an epic tailgating party or a camping trip with the family in the great outdoors, a cooler and a grill to keep your food and drinks at their optimal temperature is a must.

With football season in full effect, Amazon is offering all kinds of impressive early Prime Day deals on coolers and ice chests to help with whatever you have planned this fall. From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals on Amazon to keep your drinks cold and your meats fresh. Top-rated brands like RTIC, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale that are definitely worth the investment (especially at these prices).

There are many cooler options, including compact soft coolers for impromptu fall picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's gameday barbecue. Ahead, shop the best early Prime Day deals on coolers for whatever you have in store this fall.

Igloo Profile II Cooler Amazon Igloo Profile II Cooler Take your beverages out on the road using this Igloo cooler. Made with Cool Riser Technology with an elevated design to improve cooling performance, its vertical profile allows you to fit tall and longneck bottles. $55 $33 Shop Now

Zakeep Cooler Backpack Amazon Zakeep Cooler Backpack According to the brand, this cooler backpack can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine. $43 $35 Shop Now

