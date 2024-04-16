Camping season has arrived, which means if you are thinking about heading outside, it's time to asses your gear. To help you make the most out of the longer, warmer days, The North Face just kicked off the Ultimate Camping Sale with savings on exceptional outdoor essentials.

Now through Earth Day on Monday, April 22, The North Face is offering 20% off one item, 30% off two items and 40% off three or more items. This sale is the perfect opportunity to bundle and save on tents, sleeping bags, tarps, blankets and more camping must-haves.

Shop the Camping Sale

Before heading to your campsite, you can upgrade necessary equipment with these camping deals from The North Face. Whether you’re backpacking, boondocking or glamping, the secret to a successful camping trip is packing the right gear. The tent deals at The North Face include sizes big enough for two to six people that are designed for making outdoor memories.

Keep scrolling to shop the limited-time camping deals from this week's The North Face sale.

Best The North Face Tent Deals

The North Face Wawona 6 Tent The North Face The North Face Wawona 6 Tent This six-person tent offers a huge vestibule that makes it feel less like a tent and more like a home. The massive interior lets you stand comfortably and there are even internal organization pockets to keep your essentials at hand. $500 $400 Shop Now

Best The North Face Sleeping Bag Deals

The North Face One Bag The North Face The North Face One Bag With three distinct temperature ratings, the One Bag will help keep you comfortable in a variety of climates. This sleeping bag provides exceptional warmth and versatility wherever you set up camp. $350 $280 Shop Now

Best The North Face Blanket and Tarp Deals

RELATED CONTENT: