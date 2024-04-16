Enjoy the great outdoors with savings on camping equipment from The North Face this week.
Camping season has arrived, which means if you are thinking about heading outside, it's time to asses your gear. To help you make the most out of the longer, warmer days, The North Face just kicked off the Ultimate Camping Sale with savings on exceptional outdoor essentials.
Now through Earth Day on Monday, April 22, The North Face is offering 20% off one item, 30% off two items and 40% off three or more items. This sale is the perfect opportunity to bundle and save on tents, sleeping bags, tarps, blankets and more camping must-haves.
Before heading to your campsite, you can upgrade necessary equipment with these camping deals from The North Face. Whether you’re backpacking, boondocking or glamping, the secret to a successful camping trip is packing the right gear. The tent deals at The North Face include sizes big enough for two to six people that are designed for making outdoor memories.
Keep scrolling to shop the limited-time camping deals from this week's The North Face sale.
Best The North Face Tent Deals
The North Face Wawona 6 Tent
This six-person tent offers a huge vestibule that makes it feel less like a tent and more like a home. The massive interior lets you stand comfortably and there are even internal organization pockets to keep your essentials at hand.
The North Face Stormbreak 3 Tent
The Stormbreak 3 is The North Face's classic three-person camping tent with ample headroom. it features large doors for easy access, an easy-pitch design, and high-low ventilation for optimal airflow.
The North Face Stormbreak 1 Tent
For solo camping trips, this highly rated tent has a fully seam-taped canopy and floor to keep you protected from the elements.
Best The North Face Sleeping Bag Deals
The North Face One Bag
With three distinct temperature ratings, the One Bag will help keep you comfortable in a variety of climates. This sleeping bag provides exceptional warmth and versatility wherever you set up camp.
The North Face Trail Lite Down 0 Sleeping Bag
Lightweight, packable, yet surprisingly warm, the minimalist Trail Lite Down 0 is a mummy-style sleeping bag perfect for backpackers and car campers. This bag features an insulated hood and cinch collar to help keep the chill out.
The North Face Trail Lite Down 35 Sleeping Bag
The fully insulated hood of this sleeping bag with an insulated cinch collar is designed to seal out chilly breezes and your head warm all night. 600 fill recycled down offers lightweight warmth and a high level of compressibility.
Best The North Face Blanket and Tarp Deals
The North Face Wawona Fuzzy Blanket
For campsite comfort, the Wawona Fuzzy Blanket can be used as either a durable ground cover or a warm wrap, hanks to a smartly designed opening and kangaroo pocket. It’s super packable too.
The North Face Wawona Ground Tarp
The all-purpose tarp can be used as a picnic blanket, tablecloth, rope tarp, gear-organizing workstation, rug for a camp kitchen or car-seat cover for dogs.
