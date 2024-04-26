The best Amazon deals happening this spring feature Bose, Dyson, Levi's, Samsung and more top brands.
Spring savings are in full bloom at Amazon. From must-see markdowns on Apple devices and spring cleaning essentials to celeb-loved skin care and thoughtful Mother's Day gifts, Amazon is overflowing with impressive discounts on top brands. No matter what you’re shopping for this month, there are tons of category-spanning markdowns of up to 75% off.
Shop Today's Best Amazon Deals
With millions of options, finding the absolute best Amazon deals can be a hassle. That’s where we come in. If you're looking to save on a new iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, Stanley tumbler, or spring wardrobe staples like sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses, we've narrowed it down to the 50 best sales that should definitely be on your radar this weekend — broken out by category.
From the LG C3 OLED TV to GE's cult-favorite nugget ice maker, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like LG, Keurig, Adidas, Staub and more. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your cheat sheet for finding the top deals on Amazon available today.
10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These wireless headphones offer superior noise cancellation with an option to block out all outside noise or to let it pass through so you can hear the world around you. All those perks, along with Bose's signature audio and a lengthy listening time, make these the perfect option for office work at home and on the go.
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
For large-home deep cleans without the cord, the Dyson Outsize is on sale for nearly 30% off to get the job done.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Vivid Plus, 24 Count
A comfortable at home teeth whitening experience, Crest 3D Whitestrips uses the same enamel safe teeth whitening ingredients dentists use for visibly whiter teeth.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
This rare Stanley deals takes 22% off the popular insulated IceFlow tumbler. Stay hydrated for the whole day with a large 30-ounce tumbler that has both a lid and straw.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts and now you can score a pair for 32% off.
Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori Eau de Parfum
Gucci's floral frangrance is perfect for daily wear and over 50% off right now. The spring blend has jasmine bud, rangoon creeper, indian tuberose, damasc rose, and tuscan orris.
Hogwarts Legacy
The wizarding world awaits you. Be the witch or wizard you want to be as you freely roam Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the spring refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From iconic Le Creuset cookware to Dyson vacuums and patio furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Get 30% off TikTok's favorite cleaner to remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more.
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker
Use your own favorite ground coffee to make cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes with the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Labigo's electric spin scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Plus is lightweight for quick, versatile cordless cleaning. Choose between two cleaning modes for the right power where you need it.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3-qt Tomato Cocotte
Created following the resounding success of the Staub Pumpkin, the Staub Ceramic Tomato Cocotte delivers on both the culinary functionality and the oven-to-table elegance you've come to expect from the brand.
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Beats Studio Pro
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $100 on Oprah's favorite headphones.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation, and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts.
Ring Video Doorbell
With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor
Bring this monitor with 1000R curvature into your home and settle in with next-level immersion. With 4K quality and a 240Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, it's the perfect companion for any gamer. It also offers eye-popping colors and Quantum Mini LEDs provide controlled brightness and great contrast.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Spring is in the air, so sandals, swimsuits, jean shorts and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.
adidas Men's Lounge T-shirt
Whether you're heading to the gym or running errands, slip into this lightweight t-shirt for any casual occasion.
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Everyone needs a go-to pair of jeans, and Levi's denim is a tried-and-true closet staple you'll wear for years.
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will help your feet feel supported and comfortable on warmer days. Pair these with linen pants and a denim jacket for a classic spring look.
Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal
Whether you're headed to the beach or a night out, these lightweight and versatile slip-on sandals are the perfect choice for your spring occasions.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban's Wayfarer Ii Round Sunglasses are designed with the brand's iconic polarized lenses for improved clarity and contrast.
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
These running shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. Whether hiking or running, these lululemon Tracker shorts lookalike are sure provide maximum comfort.
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Slip on these slides for trips to the beach, lounging by the pool and more. Available in 19 bright colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair.
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt.
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.
Best Amazon Beauty Deals
From moisturizers and eye creams to Crest 3D Whitestrips, restock all of your go-to beauty products for the new season while they're on sale.
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."
Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, 28 Strips
Simply apply Crest 3DWhitestrips Glamorous White for 30 minutes a day for 14 days to help remove over 15 years of stains with a comfortable, no-slip teeth whitening experience.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.
