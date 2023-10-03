Sales & Deals

The Best Early October Prime Day Grill Deals: Save on Gas, Electric and Charcoal Grills for Football Season

The Best Early Prime Day Grill Deals
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:07 PM PDT, October 3, 2023

Celebrate football season and score the best Amazon deals on gas and charcoal grills from Weber, Char-Broil and more.

Football season is officially in full swing, and one of our favorite traditions during game days is savoring the delicious grilled foods. With the return of NFL and college football games, the season ushers in fan-favorite foods, including everything from crispy chicken wings to flavorful hamburgers. For those looking to experiment with new game day recipes or enhance their grilling skills, Amazon is currently heating things up with early Prime Day savings on top-rated grills. 

Whether you're watching from the comfort of your home or hosting a watch party to root on your favorite football team, having a grill is a vital component for all of your game day festivities. From affordable portable grills to highly-rated charcoal grills, Amazon has tons of options to meet your cooking needs and right now, you can save big on models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more.

If you're new to grilling or simply want to elevate your cooking game this football season, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs. Charcoal grills are generally smaller and more budget-friendly, making them perfect for quickly cooking game-day favorites. Gas grills, on the other hand, excel at slow cooking and provide precise heat control. Additionally, Amazon's early Prime Day grilling deals feature savings on smokers, which infuse meats with a rich flavor and enhance tenderness.

Ahead, get ready for fall game days and shop all of the best grill deals available ahead of October Prime Day.

The Best Early Prime Day Grill Deals

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill

With push to start convenience, this Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill is perfect for quick and easy grilling. 

$800 $500

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Amazon

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go. 

$200 $145

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Take your backyard to new heights with the Char-Broil Classic 360. With 360 square inches of primary cooking space and a swing-up warming rack, this grill has the space and power to handle a large group with ease.

$280 $200

Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon

Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

The Realcook smoker provides 453 square inches cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.

$150 $95

With Coupon

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now, as an early Prime Day deal, you can get it for $100.

$160 $100

Z Grills 8-in-1 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Z Grills 8-in-1 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Amazon

Z Grills 8-in-1 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and char-grill. Get wood-smoked flavors with this pellet grill. 

$529 $405

With Coupon

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon

Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Pump up your Amazon Music and take the party no matter where you go this fall with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240 square inch cooking area and is built to travel a great deal.

$115 $90

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your fall outings — football parties, happy hour, Sunday brunch, BBQs and more. 

$155 $139

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$639 $569

Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Amazon

Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Save $100 and enhance your outdoor cooking experience with the Traeger Pro 22. The Pro 22’s digital Pro Controller with advanced grilling logic will take your grilling game to new heights. Easily check your food’s temperature without opening the lid with the built-in, dual meat probes.

$600 $499

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

