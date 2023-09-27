It's Week 5 of the 2023 NCAA football season. The action-packed 13-week season continues with another stacked lineup of football games leading up to the Playoff National Championship on January 8.

For games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 college football season online without cable, plus the second week's schedule.

What channel is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, NBC, Fox, FS1 and ABC. There will also be a few games on ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

How to Watch College Football Live Without Cable

The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. Now through October 11, there is a Hulu + Live TV deal offering 30% off your first three months of streaming. You'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

While it usually costs $70 per month, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months — just in time to catch the rest of the college football season.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 NCAA College Football Week 5 Schedule

Below, find the full schedule for Week 5 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game (all times Eastern). See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Temple at Tulsa | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, Sept. 29

Louisville at NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Columbia at Princeton | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State | 9 p.m. | FS1

Louisiana Tech at UTEP | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Cincinnati at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 30

No. 8 USC at Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky | 12 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas | 12 p.m.

Louisiana at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Utah State at UConn | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Clemson at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ABC

UAB at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

South Alabama at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Buffalo at Akron | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Morgan State at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia at Boston College | 2 p.m. | CW Network

North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Cornell | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at North Dakota State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southwest Minnesota State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona State at Cal | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Weber State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Indiana at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Illinois at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

Wagner at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Houston at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at UCF | 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

South Florida at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Old Dominion at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Ball State at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Bucknell at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Boise State at Memphis | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

New Mexico at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Campbell at North Carolina Central | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho State at Montana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at Montana State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Holy Cross | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Kennesaw State at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FS1

East Carolina at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Troy at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas State at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Grambling at Prairie View A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee State at UT Martin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Michigan State at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

Charlotte at SMU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Pitt at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

West Virginia at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Appalachian State at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego State at Air Force | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Central Arkansas at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Northern Arizona at Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Washington at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

