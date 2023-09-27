Here's how to watch all the NCAA games live online, including the best streaming deals happening now.
It's Week 5 of the 2023 NCAA football season. The action-packed 13-week season continues with another stacked lineup of football games leading up to the Playoff National Championship on January 8.
For games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 college football season online without cable, plus the second week's schedule.
What channel is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, NBC, Fox, FS1 and ABC. There will also be a few games on ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
How to Watch College Football Live Without Cable
The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.
Stream College Football on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.
Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. Now through October 11, there is a Hulu + Live TV deal offering 30% off your first three months of streaming. You'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.
While it usually costs $70 per month, you can sign up for Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months — just in time to catch the rest of the college football season.
Hulu + Live TV
For a limited time, save big on Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN+.
FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.
Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.
Stream College Football on fuboTV
With ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on fuboTV.
2023 NCAA College Football Week 5 Schedule
Below, find the full schedule for Week 5 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game (all times Eastern). See the full 2023 college football schedule here.
Thursday, Sept. 28
- Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- Temple at Tulsa | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Jacksonville State at Sam Houston | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Friday, Sept. 29
- Louisville at NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Columbia at Princeton | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State | 9 p.m. | FS1
- Louisiana Tech at UTEP | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
- Cincinnati at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 30
- No. 8 USC at Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 22 Florida at Kentucky | 12 p.m.
- Texas A&M at Arkansas | 12 p.m.
- Louisiana at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Utah State at UConn | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
- Clemson at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ABC
- UAB at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- South Alabama at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
- Buffalo at Akron | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Howard at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Morgan State at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Dartmouth at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- East Tennessee State at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Virginia at Boston College | 2 p.m. | CW Network
- North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Austin Peay at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Colgate at Cornell | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Dakota at North Dakota State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Youngstown State at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Southwest Minnesota State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Drake at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Western Carolina at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- Miami (Ohio) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Arizona State at Cal | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Weber State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Dakota at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 1 Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- Indiana at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Illinois at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
- Wagner at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Bowling Green at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- Houston at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m.
- Baylor at UCF | 3:30 p.m.
- Arkansas State at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Florida at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- Old Dominion at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Ball State at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Northern Illinois at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- Bucknell at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- Boise State at Memphis | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
- New Mexico at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network
- Campbell at North Carolina Central | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tarleton State at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Idaho at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Idaho State at Montana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Portland State at Montana State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- VMI at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Harvard at Holy Cross | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- Kennesaw State at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Chattanooga at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 9 Oregon at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FS1
- East Carolina at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Abilene Christian at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 7 p.m. | NFL Network
- Troy at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Texas State at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Abilene Christian at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Grambling at Prairie View A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Indiana State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lamar at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Eastern Illinois at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Texas A&M-Commerce at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tennessee State at UT Martin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Michigan State at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
- Charlotte at SMU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- Pitt at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- West Virginia at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
- Appalachian State at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- San Diego State at Air Force | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
- Central Arkansas at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- UC Davis at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- Nicholls at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN
- Northern Arizona at Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 7 Washington at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
RELATED CONTENT: