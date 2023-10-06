Sales & Deals

Amazon October Prime Day Deals: Brita Water Filter Pitchers Are On Sale for Up to 25% Off Right Now

Brita
Brita
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:53 PM PDT, October 6, 2023

Get clean water for drinking with the best Brita water filter pitchers on sale at Amazon now.

If you don't love the taste of tap water or just want to cut down on the cost of plastic bottles, a water filter system is a great way to stay hydrated and healthy. If you love purified water, you’re in for a treat today — Amazon's October Prime Day is offering discounts on high-quality Brita filtering products.

For a limited time, Brita water filter pitchers and dispensers are on sale at Amazon. You can save up to 25% on popular purifiers of every size, starting at just $18. While it’s unclear how long these deals will last, we recommend snagging a new Brita now as Amazon Prime Day deals can leave as quickly as they arrive.

To get fresher, better-tasting water, a self-filtering water pitcher is a smart idea. Brita's BPA-free pitchers removes chlorine taste and odor while reducing levels of copper, cadmium, asbestos, mercury, microplastics and more in your water. Each of the Britas on sale have SmartLight Indicators that accurately monitor your filter status, so you know when it's time for a replacement.

Ahead, save on best-selling Brita water filter pitchers and dispensers from Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Brita Water Filter Pitcher

Brita Water Filter Pitcher
Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher

Drink healthier, great tasting tap water with this Brita 6-cup water pitcher that is designed with a flip top lid to make refilling a breeze and an electronic filter indicator that lets you know when it's time to change the filter. 

$23 $18

Shop Now

Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher

Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher
Amazon

Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher

Save 36% on Brita's large 10-cup water pitcher. It comes with one Elite Water Filter, which should be changed every 40 gallons or about 2 months for best results. 

$54 $34

Shop Now

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser
Amazon

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser

The 27-cup UltraMax water dispenser is on sale now. This water filtration system is perfect for busy families, sports teams and offices. The space-efficient design allows for convenient storage in your fridge.

$50 $38

Shop Now

The sales ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best early October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin. 

