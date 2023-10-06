Sales & Deals

Best Amazon October Prime Day LifeStraw Deals: Get Up to 20% On Personal Water Filters for Your Next Adventure

By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:15 PM PDT, October 6, 2023

Save on LifeStraw water filters and water bottles to ensure you're drinking clean water anywhere you go this fall.

From camping trips to exploring new parts of the planet, there are a few things that every traveler should have — and that includes access to clean water. Fresh water is not always available, but LifeStraw's water filtration products are the ultimate travel companions that can help remove bacteria and sediment quickly.

If you are unfamiliar with LifeStraw, the brand has revolutionized our access to clean, drinkable water when jet-setting around the globe. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 20% off LifeStraw products. You can save on adventure and emergency-ready personal water filters for your next trip.

The popular LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter is designed for everything from emergency situations to camping and hiking. This ultra lightweight personal water filter straw puts safe water in the palm of your hand and it's on sale for just $20. Drink directly from lakes, rivers, and streams or fill a container to use your LifeStraw on the go with protection against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness.

Save on the the most popular outdoor water filtration device on the market, reimagined for added versatility, sustainability, and a better grip experience.

$25 $20

Shop Now

This ultralight and durable personal water filter is perfect to bring with you on your next camping trip. It claims to protect against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness. 

$40 $32

Shop Now

In April 2023, LifeStraw launched its new Go Series of water filter bottles with improved filtration and a sleek new look for everyday use. The stainless steel version of the LifeStraw Go Series water filter bottle is on sale at Amazon October Prime Day for nearly 20% off. 

"The LifeStraw Go Series was created to provide a sidekick that can stick with you on your adventures," said Tara Lundy, LifeStraw's chief brand officer. "The bottle features a membrane microfilter that removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics and a carbon filter that improves taste and eliminates some chemicals."

Fill up your water bottle from airport bathrooms, a tap in Mexico, or a gas station while road-tripping with LifeStraw's new Go Series water filter bottle.

$50 $45

Shop Now

The sales ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best early October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin. 

