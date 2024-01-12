Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Chomchom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:28 AM PST, January 12, 2024

Get a fur-free home this winter with the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover. An effective tool for keeping hair at bay.

Keeping a clean home during winter is important, especially when you have pets. As most pet owners know, dog and cat hair can be like glitter — clinging to every surface in your home and being an absolute nightmare to clean up. That's why it's helpful to have tools made for removing pet hair on hand anytime you need to tidy up your space.

When it comes to removing pet hair from furniture, it doesn't get any better than the ChomChom. If you've got a pet that sheds, the fan-favorite ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is currently on sale at Amazon's Winter sale. Just in time to get your home clean before guests arrive, you can get 22% off the ChomChom — bringing the effective, reusable tool down to just $25.

The ChomChom is a handheld tool designed to glide over a hair-covered surface like a mini vacuum. It grabs onto and traps loose fur on furniture, rugs, clothes and more. Like an eco-friendly lint roller without the sticky tape, the ChomChom also removes lint and dander. 

At 7.5 inches wide, you can cover large areas fairly quickly. Near-constant shedding can be the one downside to owning a pet, so we recommend taking advantage of this Amazon Winter deal to get the ChomChom for way less. 

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

