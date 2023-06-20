There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space. That’s where a quality cordless vacuum comes in handy, especially in the summer months when you find yourself bringing the outdoors inside more often. Most people don’t consider cleaning their homes to be fun, but the Samsung Jet 75 can make the job a lot quicker and easier.

Samsung's Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum has an extraordinarily slim design and is currently on sale. You can get 20% off the Samsung Jet 75 — bringing the vacuum down to $320. Convenient for cleaning all types of surfaces, this vacuum tackles all sorts of dust and debris, including pet hair.

Designed to clean difficult places, it has a 180-degree swivel head and comes with a long-reach crevice tool to help get those hard-to-reach areas traditional vacuums struggle to clean. Featuring a 60-minute run time, the Samsung Jet 75 can clean your entire home without having to stop and recharge. Its impressive digital motor can generate up to 100 air watts of suction power, making it capable of picking up even the smallest particles of dirt and debris.

With tons of sales motivating you to complete your deep cleaning, it's the perfect time of year to snap up a vacuum at an unbeatable price to get your home feeling fresh. We've found more cordless stick vacuums from top-rated home brands to shop for summer. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a deep clean.

From Samsung to Dyson, Shark and Levoit, check out more of the best cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart now.

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals Right Now

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Powerful to clean homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum is almost $100 off right now at Walmart. The innovative Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar is perfect for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. $450 $354 Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms. $230 $180 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it. $700 $505 Shop Now

