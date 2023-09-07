The Best Tailgating Gear for 2023 to Enjoy the Football Season

The 2023 college football season kicked off late last month and the first game of the NFL season is upon us. Football season is officially here, and the best part of any football game — outside of securing the win — is tailgating.

Don't fumble the pre-game celebrations this year, because throwing an epic tailgating party is simple with the right gear. Dress to the nines in team-supporting football apparel while tending to the portable grill. Keep beverages and other treats ice cold in a cooler that doubles as seating. Speaking of seating: Folding chairs and an overhead tent to shield everyone from the sun can really come in handy.

Read on, as we've rounded up all the best tailgating gear for fall 2023 to take every game day to the next level. Shop our top tailgating picks for both NFL and collegiate teams from around the web.

Soar NCAA Shockbox LED Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon Soar NCAA Shockbox LED Wireless Bluetooth Speaker A good playlist blasting out of a team-touting speaker can really take the party up a notch. $30 $24 Shop Now

Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles 24-Can Cooler Fanatics Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles 24-Can Cooler Bring your brews in this leak-proof bag with an attached bottle opener. $40 $30 With code SUMMER Shop Now

Yeti Customized Cooler YETI Yeti Customized Cooler College football fans will want to check out Yeti's customized coolers, which feature many collegiate team logos. $550 Shop Now

Fanatics Notre Dame Fighting Irish Elite Tailgate Chair Fanatics Fanatics Notre Dame Fighting Irish Elite Tailgate Chair Support the team with this folding chair that features college or professional teams. $63 $47 With code SUMMER Shop Now

Crown Shades 8x8 Pop-Up Canopy Amazon Crown Shades 8x8 Pop-Up Canopy This easy-to-setup tent is offered in a variety of colors. $105 Shop Now

Fanatics Washington Commanders Regulation Cornhole Set Fanatics Fanatics Washington Commanders Regulation Cornhole Set Get a game in before the game with this cornhole set. $350 $262 With code SUMMER Shop Now

Hodrant Large Grill Utensil Caddy Amazon Hodrant Large Grill Utensil Caddy The tailgating grill master will love this caddy that stores everything they need to cook up delicious bites. $54 $35 Shop Now

Fanatics Tailgate and Game Day Essentials Box Fanatics Fanatics Tailgate and Game Day Essentials Box Fanatics' Tailgating Gift Boxes include a team towel, T-shirt, garden flag, bottle opener, decals and a variety of coozies. $85 $64 With code SUMMER Shop Now

Presto 6011 Slow Cooker Amazon Presto 6011 Slow Cooker Keep yummy sides secure in this portable slow cooker from Presto. $90 $75 Shop Now

Fanatics Clemson Tigers 8' Portable Folding Tailgate Table Fanatics Fanatics Clemson Tigers 8' Portable Folding Tailgate Table This extra-long table is a great option for a food station or dining surface. $250 $187 With code SUMMER Shop Now

Kijaro Dual Lock Folding Chair Amazon Kijaro Dual Lock Folding Chair Kick back and relax in this chair that shows off your team spirit and has a cup holder for your beverage. You can choose from a variety of pro teams. $65 Shop Now

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill Amazon Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking. $320 $250 Shop Now

Fanatics Miami Dolphins Round Tailgate Table Fanatics Fanatics Miami Dolphins Round Tailgate Table Keep drinks secure and have a spot for snacks with this folding tailgating table. $58 $43 With code SUMMER Shop Now

Beylang Chilled Condiment Serving Tray Amazon Beylang Chilled Condiment Serving Tray Tasty food at a tailgate is key, and this six-compartment condiment tray will allow your guests to prepare their dishes exactly how they like. $30 Shop Now

Wilson NFL Super Grip Composite Football Amazon Wilson NFL Super Grip Composite Football Use the ol' pigskin to get your own football game going. $20 Shop Now

