The Best Tailgating Gear for 2023 to Enjoy the Football Season

The Best Tailgating Gear for 2023: Shop Grills, Outdoor Games, Folding Chairs, Tents and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:30 AM PDT, September 7, 2023

Take your tailgating to the next level with these finds.

The 2023 college football season kicked off late last month and the first game of the NFL season is upon us. Football season is officially here, and the best part of any football game — outside of securing the win — is tailgating. 

Don't fumble the pre-game celebrations this year, because throwing an epic tailgating party is simple with the right gear. Dress to the nines in team-supporting football apparel while tending to the portable grill. Keep beverages and other treats ice cold in a cooler that doubles as seating. Speaking of seating: Folding chairs and an overhead tent to shield everyone from the sun can really come in handy. 

Read on, as we've rounded up all the best tailgating gear for fall 2023 to take every game day to the next level. Shop our top tailgating picks for both NFL and collegiate teams from around the web.

Soar NCAA Shockbox LED Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

A good playlist blasting out of a team-touting speaker can really take the party up a notch. 

$30 $24

Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles 24-Can Cooler

Bring your brews in this leak-proof bag with an attached bottle opener. 

$40 $30

With code SUMMER

Yeti Customized Cooler

College football fans will want to check out Yeti's customized coolers, which feature many collegiate team logos. 

Fanatics Notre Dame Fighting Irish Elite Tailgate Chair

Support the team with this folding chair that features college or professional teams. 

$63 $47

With code SUMMER

Crown Shades 8x8 Pop-Up Canopy

This easy-to-setup tent is offered in a variety of colors.

Fanatics Washington Commanders Regulation Cornhole Set

Get a game in before the game with this cornhole set. 

$350 $262

With code SUMMER

Hodrant Large Grill Utensil Caddy

The tailgating grill master will love this caddy that stores everything they need to cook up delicious bites.

$54 $35

Fanatics Tailgate and Game Day Essentials Box

Fanatics' Tailgating Gift Boxes include a team towel, T-shirt, garden flag, bottle opener, decals and a variety of coozies. 

$85 $64

With code SUMMER

Presto 6011 Slow Cooker

Keep yummy sides secure in this portable slow cooker from Presto.

$90 $75

Fanatics Clemson Tigers 8' Portable Folding Tailgate Table

This extra-long table is a great option for a food station or dining surface.

$250 $187

With code SUMMER

Kijaro Dual Lock Folding Chair

Kick back and relax in this chair that shows off your team spirit and has a cup holder for your beverage. You can choose from a variety of pro teams.

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill

Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.

$320 $250

Fanatics Miami Dolphins Round Tailgate Table

Keep drinks secure and have a spot for snacks with this folding tailgating table. 

$58 $43

With code SUMMER

Beylang Chilled Condiment Serving Tray

Tasty food at a tailgate is key, and this six-compartment condiment tray will allow your guests to prepare their dishes exactly how they like. 

Wilson NFL Super Grip Composite Football

Use the ol' pigskin to get your own football game going. 

Tags: