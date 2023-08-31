NFL Merch and Football Gear Even Non-Fans Will Want to Wear

The arrival of fall means it's officially football season. Football fans understand that wearing the right merch can help a team play better. OK, that's not a proven fact, but at least fans feel better about their chances each game while wearing their team's colors, emblem and name.

Preseason games are ending soon and the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 7. That means now is the perfect time to update your gameday wardrobe for 2023. While you can't go wrong wearing your team's jersey, these days there are so many unique and stylish options for representing your favorite squad. We've found threads that are so cute even those who aren't the biggest football fans will want to wear them. From golden hoops that say your team's name to vintage-inspired football tees and even mash-ups with your team colors and Mickey Mouse or Star Wars characters on them, there is a little something for everyone out there.

To help you show your team spirit to the fullest this 2023 football season, we've rounded up the best NFL merch to shop around the web. Below, check out our top picks that are sure to receive compliments at your next tailgating party.

BaubleBar Denver Broncos NFL Statement Stud Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Denver Broncos NFL Statement Stud Earrings Choose your favorite team for these glittering heart earrings to show your love of the game. $48 Shop Now

Dolphins Tie Dye Hoodie Junk Food Clothing Dolphins Tie Dye Hoodie It can get cold toward the end of the football season, so a festive hoodie is a smart investment. $75 Shop Now

BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Padded Gilet HUGO BOSS BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Padded Gilet This puffy padded vest will keep you warm, but it's also water-repellant for days when the weather isn't cooperating. $398 Shop Now

Vera Bradley NFL RFID Small Stadium Crossbody Bag Vera Bradley Vera Bradley NFL RFID Small Stadium Crossbody Bag Sport your favorite team's colors on game day with this crossbody from Vera Bradley that meets NFL size requirements. (But be sure to look into your local stadium's specific requirements!) $75 Shop Now

Nike Pegasus 39 (NFL Los Angeles Rams) Nike Nike Pegasus 39 (NFL Los Angeles Rams) These Nike sneakers feature the LA team's colors and have a tiny ram's head printed on the heel. $140 $99 Shop Now

New Orleans Saints WEAR by Erin Andrews Color Block Leggings Fanatics New Orleans Saints WEAR by Erin Andrews Color Block Leggings You want to be comfortable when cheering for your favorite team and these leggings fit the bill. $60 Shop Now

Giants Star Wars Yoda Tee Junk Food Clothing Giants Star Wars Yoda Tee Celebrate your love for your team and for Star Wars with this "Win We Will" T-shirt featuring Yoda. $35 Shop Now

Abercrombie Minnesota Vikings Graphic Crew Sweatshirt Abercrombie Abercrombie Minnesota Vikings Graphic Crew Sweatshirt The oversized silhouette and extra-soft fleece create a stunning sweatshirt you'll want to wear all week. $90 Shop Now

BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Bomber Jacket HUGO BOSS BOSS X NFL Water-Repellent Bomber Jacket Fully lined and crafted with soft faux leather, this bomber jacket is as sleek and stylish as it is warm. $645 Shop Now

Women's Titans Hail Mary Tee Junk Food Clothing Women's Titans Hail Mary Tee Reminiscent of old school training tops, this vintage tee brings back the memories. $45 Shop Now

Women's Ravens Long Sleeve Loose Knit Crop Junk Food Clothing Women's Ravens Long Sleeve Loose Knit Crop A cropped long-sleeve knit can be comfy and cozy on a chilly tailgating morning. $70 Shop Now

Packers Running Back Flea Market Tee Junk Food Clothing Packers Running Back Flea Market Tee Throw it back to the glory days with this retro t-shirt. $44 Shop Now

New Orleans Saints Primrose Adjustable Hat Fanatics New Orleans Saints Primrose Adjustable Hat Only upon closer inspection will people realize this floral hat is honoring the New Orleans Saints. $32 Shop Now

Chiefs Disney Mickey Came to Play Tee Junk Food Clothing Chiefs Disney Mickey Came to Play Tee You'll never have to choose between your love of Disney and your love of your favorite NFL team again, thanks to this T-shirt. $35 Shop Now

