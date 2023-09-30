When it comes to making delicious recipes in no time, air fryers are a kitchen staple. These handy countertop appliances for no-fuss cooking come in all shapes and sizes, but Ninja is always a top performer. Right now, Amazon's No. 1 best-selling air fryer — the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer — is on sale just in time for some fall cooking.

The 4-quart Ninja AF101 air fryer is perfectly sized for two people, and it's $30 off with this early October Amazon Prime Day deal. With an intuitive digital display, four different presets and customizable time and heat ranges, it's easy to make your favorite recipes or reheat leftovers in a matter of minutes.

With fall in the air, it's prime time for game day parties and reheating leftovers from a cozy feast with friends. Whether you need to upgrade to a new air fryer model for more bells and whistles or are finally trying one for the first time, we recommend taking advantage of Amazon's best air fryer deal. More than 41,000 shoppers have given the Ninja AF101 a five-star review for its consistently crispy results every time.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days arrives October 10 and we don’t expect to see deals much better than this one for Ninja’s signature air fryer product anytime soon. The 4-in-1 air fryer has four programs: air frying, roasting, reheating and dehydrating, so you can make tons of different dishes. It also fries food with up to 75% less fat than traditional methods, and the 105°F-400°F temperature range gives home cooks plenty of options for cooking a wide variety of foods.

