Have you heard the news? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are happening October 10-11, 2023.

Also known as October Prime Day, this massive sales event is expected to include savings over several categories with discounts we've come to know and love from the online retailer. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets or fall wardrobe staples, mark your calendars for Amazon's next big sale.

If — like us — you love to get ahead to find the biggest deals before anyone else, you're likely itching to jump into the sale even before it starts. But with what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the seemingly endless discounts across Amazon to find the best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts you can shop right now. These Amazon deals span tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and more categories.

Shop Early October Prime Day Deals

The beauty of October Prime Day is its timing: The sale serves as a kick-off to the 2023 holiday shopping season. Because you like to plan ahead, we know you'll love seeing these early October Prime Day deals on gift cards, winter skin care, toys for kids and top-rated suitcases for holiday travel.

From AirPods to air fryers, you'll find top brands like Dyson, UGG, iRobot, Samsung, Le Creuset and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. Why wait until October 10 through October 11 to shop everything at once when so many deals are already available to shop today? Spread out the savings consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

Hands down, these are the hottest deals leading up to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $299 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Outdoor Security Camera Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements. $250 $100 Shop Now

The Best Early October Prime Day Home Deals

Give your kitchen and every room of your home a deserved fall refresh with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 With Coupon Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $25 Shop Now

The Best Early October Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Prime members can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $479 Shop Now

The Best Early October Prime Day Beauty Deals

Beauty products can wreck a budget, especially with all the new TikTok looks and treatments to try. That's why Amazon's discounts on the hottest beauty brands so you can stock up.

La Mer Moisturizing Cream Amazon La Mer Moisturizing Cream The secret to activating the Miracle Broth in Crème de la Mer lies in a soothing ritual: warm it for a few seconds between your fingers until it becomes translucent, then press gently onto your face. Because it's so rich, La Mer is ideal for drier skin types. $170 $90 Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand SolaWave Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel. $149 $100 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. $70 $59 Shop Now

The Best Early October Prime Day Fashion Deals

The best season for fashion is unequivocally fall. Sweaters, boots, jackets, trench coats in rich hues and snowy whites are welcome as the weather cools. While a full wardrobe redo can be costly, these early Prime Day deals make updating your closet from summer to fall much easier on the wallet.

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $150 $110 Shop Now

