Another round of Amazon Prime member savings is coming Oct. 10-11, but you don't have to wait to save.
Have you heard the news? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are happening October 10-11, 2023.
Also known as October Prime Day, this massive sales event is expected to include savings over several categories with discounts we've come to know and love from the online retailer. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets or fall wardrobe staples, mark your calendars for Amazon's next big sale.
If — like us — you love to get ahead to find the biggest deals before anyone else, you're likely itching to jump into the sale even before it starts. But with what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the seemingly endless discounts across Amazon to find the best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts you can shop right now. These Amazon deals span tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and more categories.
Shop Early October Prime Day Deals
The beauty of October Prime Day is its timing: The sale serves as a kick-off to the 2023 holiday shopping season. Because you like to plan ahead, we know you'll love seeing these early October Prime Day deals on gift cards, winter skin care, toys for kids and top-rated suitcases for holiday travel.
From AirPods to air fryers, you'll find top brands like Dyson, UGG, iRobot, Samsung, Le Creuset and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. Why wait until October 10 through October 11 to shop everything at once when so many deals are already available to shop today? Spread out the savings consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.
10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day
Hands down, these are the hottest deals leading up to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
The sleek robot vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
DIY soda has never been easier than with the Soda Stream. You'll get everything you need in this bundle, including the Sodastream, bottles, CO2 cylinders and flavor drops.
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements.
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Score a 2-pack of COVID-19 rapid tests getting your results in 15-minutes.
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. Right now, you can score it for $100 off.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 35% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
The Best Early October Prime Day Home Deals
Give your kitchen and every room of your home a deserved fall refresh with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and furniture, save on home upgrades below.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood 3-Wick Candle
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles for an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently over 55% off. Don't miss this stellar deal.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for 24% off. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.
The Best Early October Prime Day Tech Deals
Amazon Prime members can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
13" Apple MacBook Air
With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save now on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
The Best Early October Prime Day Beauty Deals
Beauty products can wreck a budget, especially with all the new TikTok looks and treatments to try. That's why Amazon's discounts on the hottest beauty brands so you can stock up.
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
The secret to activating the Miracle Broth in Crème de la Mer lies in a soothing ritual: warm it for a few seconds between your fingers until it becomes translucent, then press gently onto your face. Because it's so rich, La Mer is ideal for drier skin types.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
The Revlon One-Step Brush is perfect for salon-quality hair at home — it's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
Brighten, revitalize and depuff your under eye for this fall.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
TikTok's latest beauty trend, 'Latte Makeup' is all about a warm and bronzey makeup look. Achieve the effortless golden look with L'Oreal's Lumi Glotion which instantly hydrates and enhances skin's natural glow.
The Best Early October Prime Day Fashion Deals
The best season for fashion is unequivocally fall. Sweaters, boots, jackets, trench coats in rich hues and snowy whites are welcome as the weather cools. While a full wardrobe redo can be costly, these early Prime Day deals make updating your closet from summer to fall much easier on the wallet.
UGG Classic Clear Mini
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for.
adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel.
LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweater
Stay cozy in this oversized turtleneck sweater, available in over 20 different colors.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance.
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price: just $69 per year.
