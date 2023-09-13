Best Lists

Amazon Releases the '2023 Toys We Love List': Shop Our Top Picks From LEGO, Mattel, Fisher-Price and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:02 PM PDT, September 13, 2023

Amazon's Toys We Love List has over 200 toys, and we've narrowed it down to the best ones.

It's safe to say Amazon knows shopping. That means when Amazon releases its annual Toys We Love List including the hottest toys of 2023, we know the online retailer isn't toying around. 

Amazon's Toys We Love List for 2023 includes over 200 toys, games and activity kits that kids (and kids at heart) will absolutely adore. While 200 seems like a huge list, this was whittled down from the nearly 12 million toys sold at Amazon's U.S. online shop. After choosing only .001% of its toy inventory, you know these toy selections are going to be the best of the best. Including brands like Crayola, LEGO, Disney, Fisher-Price, Squishmallows, Mattel and National Geographic, there's a little something for every child.

Amazon's Toys We Love List for 2023

Whether you're ready to get ahead on holiday shopping or want to get the children in your life the perfect birthday presents, Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love List is a good place to start. Since 200 toys is a lot to sift through, we've done the work for you and narrowed it down to our top picks below. And to make things even easier, we've sorted the toys by age bracket. 

Amazon's Toys We Love List for Ages 0 to 5 

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)

Little chefs will love this singing oven.

$30 $25

Pokemon Paldea First Partner Plush (3-Pack)

Pokemon Paldea First Partner Plush (3-Pack)

They're never too young to begin their Pokémon journey.

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Dreamhouse Toddler Playset

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Dreamhouse Toddler Playset

If the small pieces of a Barbie doll present a choking hazard for your tot, consider this Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Playset.

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone. 

$33 $28

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game

ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game

Help early readers improve their skills with this fun twist on the classic bingo game. 

$20 $22

Matchbox Recycling Truck

Matchbox Recycling Truck

Let their imagination run wild with this Matchbox Recycling Truck.

$38 $14

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.

$22 $17

Amazon's Toys We Love List for Ages 6 to 11

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure

The kiddos that watched The Super Mario Bros. movie on repeat will be delighted to receive this Bowser action figure.

Barbie The Movie Doll

Barbie The Movie Doll

Styled after Margot Robbie's character, this Barbie doll is based off the hit film Barbie.

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

National Geographic Earth Science Kit

Using this kit from National Geographic, kids can complete over 15 science experiments.

$30 $24

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.

$30 $27

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.

$25 $18

With coupon

Tamagotchi Star Wars Grogu Silicone Case Set

Tamagotchi Star Wars Grogu Silicone Case Set

Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable Grogu case.

$28 $22

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.

$25 $20

Amazon's Toys We Love List for Ages 12 and Over

Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse

Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse

Make mini foods from resin and put them on display in this mini kitchen. 

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet not only is a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale. 

$60 $48

Nerf Mega CycloneShock Toy Blaster

Nerf Mega CycloneShock Toy Blaster

Those of all ages can enjoy a Nerf fight.

$26 $22

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

This kit includes everything a child needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.  

National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel Kit

National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel Kit

Created by professional potters, this pottery wheel from National Geographic includes everything your child needs to start crafting pottery.

$140 $119

Buffalo Games - Simple Succulent - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Buffalo Games - Simple Succulent - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Putting together a vibrant jigsaw puzzle is fun for the whole family. 

