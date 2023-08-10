Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated Lego Sets for Kids and Adults to Shop Now

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Lego Deals at Amazon
LEGO

Building LEGO sets can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. It's truly an activity the entire family can enjoy. Buying the best and most intricate LEGO sets to build can quickly add up, however. That doesn't mean you need to give up on the beloved pastime, because Amazon is here to help with some amazing LEGO set deals.

Whether shopping for yourself or your little one, Amazon should be your first stop when looking for LEGOs. Get discounts on some of the best-rated LEGO products, including the viral flower bouquet seen on Abbott Elementary and coveted Star Wars and Minecraft sets. There's even an autumn foliage centerpiece that makes it easy to showcase your LEGOs as fall home decor.

Below, we've rounded up the top-rated LEGO deals to shop at Amazon now.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Amazon
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet not only is a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. Try your hand at this enjoyable activity that's currently on sale. 

$60$48
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.

$70$57
LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set
LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set
Amazon
LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set

Kids who can't get enough of Minecraft will be delighted to receive this LEGO set based on the hit internet game.

$35$26
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
Amazon
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

The golden Thanos glove captures forever the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.

$80$64
LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger
LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger
Amazon
LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger

Dom’s Dodge Charger race car is a replica model of the classic muscle car, inspired by the original 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Authentic features let fans relive the thrill of the race as they build with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower.

$120$96
LEGO Architecture Collection: The White House
LEGO Architecture Collection: The White House
Amazon
LEGO Architecture Collection: The White House

This LEGO Architecture White House model (21054) building set can be divided into three sections for closer inspection and includes a LEGO brick inscribed with ‘The White House’ to complete an inspiring display piece.

$100$90
LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline
LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline
Amazon
LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline

Capture the architectural essence of New York City with this magnificent LEGO set that brings together iconic buildings in an inspirational skyline setting.

$60$50
LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”
LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”
Amazon
LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”

With amazing attention to detail, this racing car model is a true expression of Ferrari’s endurance racer. Features include front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel that steers the car.

$200$169
LEGO Art World Map 31203 Building Set
LEGO Art World Map 31203 Building Set
Amazon
LEGO Art World Map 31203 Building Set

This re-interpretation of a classic world map lets you put your creativity on display. You can use the included inspiration to build the map or customize the oceans to build the world your own special way.

$250$220
LEGO Icons Atari 2600 Building Set
LEGO Icons Atari 2600 Building Set
Amazon
LEGO Icons Atari 2600 Building Set

Gaming fans will love the three mini builds depicting themes from three popular Atari games. There’s even a hidden 1980s scene to build for total nostalgia overload. 

$240$208
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Courtyard
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Courtyard
Amazon
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Courtyard

Harry Potter fans can get in on the LEGO action with this charming Hogwarts Courtyard set. 

$50$38
LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece
LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece
Amazon
LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

How great would this centerpiece look on the Thanksgiving table? It will also work as a conversation starter when people gather 'round to eat.

$40$50
LEGO Art Floral Art 31207
LEGO Art Floral Art 31207
Amazon
LEGO Art Floral Art 31207

There aren't your traditional LEGOs. The Floral Art features a baseplate that will hold tiny pieces to create a gorgeous piece of art.

$80$56

RELATED CONTENT:

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The 24 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture & More

The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals to Shop for College

The 32 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now

Allbirds Is Taking Up to 70% Off Shoes for The New School Year

The Best White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything This Summer