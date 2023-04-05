When it comes to Easter, nothing feels better than finding the perfect gifts for everyone's Easter baskets. Squishmallows are increasingly popular amongst kids and who can blame them? f you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.

Easter is quickly approaching on Sunday, April 9 and Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends to gift this holiday. Whether you have an Easter egg hunt planned or just want to surprise your little one, their new favorite Squishmallow squad member is sure to have them happily hopping throughout the weekend.

From Miley the Llama to Olana the Sheep, the Easter 2023 Squishmallows are some of the cutest yet. Ahead, shop all of the best Easter Squishmallows at Amazon and Walmart that can be delivered before Sunday. For more gift ideas, check out our Easter shopping guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

