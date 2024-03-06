Easter is right around the corner, hopping in on March 31.

Whether you have a new baby, a growing toddler or an older kiddo, there's arguably no greater joy than ringing in the holiday with your child. It's especially adorable if it's one of their first times celebrating the spring occasion. Putting together a fun Easter basket for your baby is one of the best ways to make the holiday even more memorable.

While the Easter Bunny might not prove to be much help in putting all of the goodies together for your baby's Easter basket (shh — don't tell the kids), you'll have no trouble in finding plenty of Easter basket ideas that are as fun for your baby as they are totally spring-friendly and cute, thanks to our picks.

We've found Easter books, baby toys, bunny-centric goodies, Easter crafts, stylish outfits for Easter Sunday (and cozy spring PJs, too), plastic eggs, stuffed animals and so much more. You can shop dozens of sweet baby gifts that will help you have a truly memorable and happy Easter with your family this spring.

Ahead, shop the best Easter gift ideas for your family's babies' Easter baskets.

