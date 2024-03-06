From fun Easter toys to cozy, bunny-adorned onesies, here's everything you need to build the perfect Easter basket for your baby.
Easter is right around the corner, hopping in on March 31.
Whether you have a new baby, a growing toddler or an older kiddo, there's arguably no greater joy than ringing in the holiday with your child. It's especially adorable if it's one of their first times celebrating the spring occasion. Putting together a fun Easter basket for your baby is one of the best ways to make the holiday even more memorable.
While the Easter Bunny might not prove to be much help in putting all of the goodies together for your baby's Easter basket (shh — don't tell the kids), you'll have no trouble in finding plenty of Easter basket ideas that are as fun for your baby as they are totally spring-friendly and cute, thanks to our picks.
We've found Easter books, baby toys, bunny-centric goodies, Easter crafts, stylish outfits for Easter Sunday (and cozy spring PJs, too), plastic eggs, stuffed animals and so much more. You can shop dozens of sweet baby gifts that will help you have a truly memorable and happy Easter with your family this spring.
Ahead, shop the best Easter gift ideas for your family's babies' Easter baskets.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Easter Sweater Plush
Give your baby an Easter basket that's out of this world with a Baby Yoda plush — dressed up in his best Easter Sunday attire.
UGG Bixbee Bootie
Treat your sweet baby to a new pair of plush and stylish UGG booties.
Infantino Lil' Nibble Teethers Carrot
Your baby can channel their inner-Easter bunny with this silicone soft-textured Teethers Carrot.
TOMY Toomies Hide and Squeak Eggs
Sure, the kiddos will have plenty of real Easter eggs to decorate and play with on the spring holiday. But with these interactive, squeaky eggs, your baby will have a colorful and sweet toy to play with year-round.
Burt's Bees Baby Boys' Sleep and Play PJs
In terms of Easter basket ideas, you can never go wrong with a cozy, bunny-adorned PJ set — especially if it's from Burt's Bees.
Biscuit's Pet & Play Easter: A Touch & Feel Book
Easter books always make the best gift for babies and toddlers alike.
Green Toys Shape Sorter
Keep it cute and educational with this shape-sorting toy for babies — a great gift that's even available in sweet, spring-friendly colors, too.
Simplee Animal Bunny Baby Easter Romper
Let your little one channel their Easter bunny with this cozy Bunny Baby Easter Romper — perfect for Easter Sunday festivities and beyond.
JOYIN Musical Duck Toy
Bunnies aren't the only star animals this spring! This JOYIN Musical Duck Toy doubles as the perfect Easter gift idea for kids.
Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Soft Teether Book
There isn't a more classic Easter story than the endearing tale of Peter Rabbit.
Haba Musical Eggs Baby Toy
The plastic egg is out and the musical egg is in this Easter. At least that's the vibe we're getting from these adorable Musical Eggs from Maisonette.
'Guess How Much I Love You' Nutbrown Hare Jack-in-The-Box
A stuffed animal always makes for a great Easter gift — but with this bunny jack-in-the-box musical toy, your baby will get an interactive gift and sweet animal friend, all in one swoop.
Gund Baby Soft Drum Musical Stuffed Plush Toy
This soft, baby touch-friendly drum toy will be the perfect Easter treat for your new baby this spring — and might even inspire a musical interest, too.
Mini Mat + Bapron Bundle
Give the gift of a good meal time. The Bapron keeps food off the baby's clothes while the mat makes sure there aren't any overturned plate incidents.
