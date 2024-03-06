Gifts

15 Best Easter Gift Ideas for Babies' Baskets: Shop Toys, Apparel, Stuffed Animals and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
15 Best Easter Gift Ideas for Babies' Baskets
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:23 AM PST, March 6, 2024

From fun Easter toys to cozy, bunny-adorned onesies, here's everything you need to build the perfect Easter basket for your baby.

Easter is right around the corner, hopping in on March 31.

Whether you have a new baby, a growing toddler or an older kiddo, there's arguably no greater joy than ringing in the holiday with your child. It's especially adorable if it's one of their first times celebrating the spring occasion. Putting together a fun Easter basket for your baby is one of the best ways to make the holiday even more memorable.

While the Easter Bunny might not prove to be much help in putting all of the goodies together for your baby's Easter basket (shh — don't tell the kids), you'll have no trouble in finding plenty of Easter basket ideas that are as fun for your baby as they are totally spring-friendly and cute, thanks to our picks.

We've found Easter books, baby toys, bunny-centric goodies, Easter crafts, stylish outfits for Easter Sunday (and cozy spring PJs, too), plastic eggs, stuffed animals and so much more. You can shop dozens of sweet baby gifts that will help you have a truly memorable and happy Easter with your family this spring.

Ahead, shop the best Easter gift ideas for your family's babies' Easter baskets.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Easter Sweater Plush

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Easter Sweater Plush
Walmart

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Easter Sweater Plush

Give your baby an Easter basket that's out of this world with a Baby Yoda plush — dressed up in his best Easter Sunday attire.

UGG Bixbee Bootie

UGG Bixbee Bootie
Nordstrom

UGG Bixbee Bootie

Treat your sweet baby to a new pair of plush and stylish UGG booties.

Infantino Lil' Nibble Teethers Carrot

Infantino Lil' Nibble Teethers Carrot
Amazon

Infantino Lil' Nibble Teethers Carrot

Your baby can channel their inner-Easter bunny with this silicone soft-textured Teethers Carrot.

TOMY Toomies Hide and Squeak Eggs

TOMY Toomies Hide and Squeak Eggs
Amazon

TOMY Toomies Hide and Squeak Eggs

Sure, the kiddos will have plenty of real Easter eggs to decorate and play with on the spring holiday. But with these interactive, squeaky eggs, your baby will have a colorful and sweet toy to play with year-round.

Burt's Bees Baby Boys' Sleep and Play PJs

Burt's Bees Baby Boys' Sleep and Play PJs
Amazon

Burt's Bees Baby Boys' Sleep and Play PJs

In terms of Easter basket ideas, you can never go wrong with a cozy, bunny-adorned PJ set — especially if it's from Burt's Bees.

Biscuit's Pet & Play Easter: A Touch & Feel Book

Biscuit's Pet & Play Easter: A Touch & Feel Book
Amazon

Biscuit's Pet & Play Easter: A Touch & Feel Book

Easter books always make the best gift for babies and toddlers alike. 

$11 $6

Shop Now

Green Toys Shape Sorter

Green Toys Shape Sorter
Walmart

Green Toys Shape Sorter

Keep it cute and educational with this shape-sorting toy for babies — a great gift that's even available in sweet, spring-friendly colors, too.

Simplee Animal Bunny Baby Easter Romper

Simplee Animal Bunny Baby Easter Romper
Amazon

Simplee Animal Bunny Baby Easter Romper

Let your little one channel their Easter bunny with this cozy Bunny Baby Easter Romper — perfect for Easter Sunday festivities and beyond.

$30 $25

Shop Now

JOYIN Musical Duck Toy

JOYIN Musical Duck Toy
Amazon

JOYIN Musical Duck Toy

Bunnies aren't the only star animals this spring! This JOYIN Musical Duck Toy doubles as the perfect Easter gift idea for kids.

$30 $19

With Coupon

Shop Now

Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Soft Teether Book

Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Soft Teether Book
Amazon

Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Soft Teether Book

There isn't a more classic Easter story than the endearing tale of Peter Rabbit. 

Haba Musical Eggs Baby Toy

Haba Musical Eggs Baby Toy
Maisonette

Haba Musical Eggs Baby Toy

The plastic egg is out and the musical egg is in this Easter. At least that's the vibe we're getting from these adorable Musical Eggs from Maisonette.

'Guess How Much I Love You' Nutbrown Hare Jack-in-The-Box

'Guess How Much I Love You' Nutbrown Hare Jack-in-The-Box
Amazon

'Guess How Much I Love You' Nutbrown Hare Jack-in-The-Box

A stuffed animal always makes for a great Easter gift — but with this bunny jack-in-the-box musical toy, your baby will get an interactive gift and sweet animal friend, all in one swoop.

Gund Baby Soft Drum Musical Stuffed Plush Toy

Gund Baby Soft Drum Musical Stuffed Plush Toy
Amazon

Gund Baby Soft Drum Musical Stuffed Plush Toy

This soft, baby touch-friendly drum toy will be the perfect Easter treat for your new baby this spring — and might even inspire a musical interest, too.

$30 $15

With Coupon

Shop Now

Mini Mat + Bapron Bundle

Mini Mat + Bapron Bundle
EZPZ

Mini Mat + Bapron Bundle

Give the gift of a good meal time. The Bapron keeps food off the baby's clothes while the mat makes sure there aren't any overturned plate incidents.

Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save on Harry & David's Best Easter Gifts With Our Exclusive Code

Sales & Deals

Save on Harry & David's Best Easter Gifts With Our Exclusive Code

Save 20% on This LEGO Bunny Set That Makes the Perfect Easter Gift

Gifts

Save 20% on This LEGO Bunny Set That Makes the Perfect Easter Gift

The Best Easter Gifts on Amazon for All Ages

Gifts

The Best Easter Gifts on Amazon for All Ages

The Best Easter Pajamas for the Whole Family

Style

The Best Easter Pajamas for the Whole Family

The 10 Best Easter Squishmallows to Add to Your Baskets

Gifts

The 10 Best Easter Squishmallows to Add to Your Baskets

These Are the Cutest Jellycats on Amazon to Gift This Easter

Gifts

These Are the Cutest Jellycats on Amazon to Gift This Easter

14 Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Gift Boxes & More

Best Lists

14 Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Gift Boxes & More

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Easter Toys for an Epic Easter Egg Hunt

Sales & Deals

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Easter Toys for an Epic Easter Egg Hunt

The 18 Best Easter Gift Ideas for Teens, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 18 Best Easter Gift Ideas for Teens, According to TikTok

14 Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

Gifts

14 Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

Tags:

Latest News