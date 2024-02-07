Easter falls on March 31 this year, which is coming up sooner than you might realize. Even though we're on the brink of Valentine's Day, it's not too early to set your thoughts on the spring holiday, as the Easter season is basically upon us. If you celebrate the Easter holiday and are currently looking for festive staples for the occasion, you've hopped to the right place.

Easter can be such a magical time for children. Between Easter egg hunts designed for them to fill their little baskets with chocolate bunnies and Easter toys and all of the gifts inspired by fluffy baby chicks and bunnies, it's a virtual spring smorgasbord of fun for kids. The cute spring holiday can be as magical for adults as it is for kids, thanks to floral Easter dresses you'll want to wear well into summer, delicious berries and treats, and Easter brunch table decor that dreams are made of.

To help you shop for all of the Easter essentials you'll need during the spring holiday, we've done the hard work for you by curating the best supplies for your Easter celebration. We've found everything from Easter baskets and Easter gift ideas to Easter toys, Easter decor and more to make your Easter Sunday extra special this year.

This is your one-stop Easter shop, whether you're celebrating the holiday by going to an Easter brunch, having the family over at the house for dinner or attending an Easter egg hunt with the little ones. So hop to it: Check out our collection of Easter shopping guides below to make this the best Easter yet.

The Best Easter Dresses to Wear This Year

Festive spring frocks that are perfect for Easter Sunday.

The Best Easter Baskets: Pre-Made, Personalized, Sweet Treats and More

Shop a variety of Easter basket options for family and friends.

Make Easter Sweeter with Shari Berries

Shop chocolate-covered strawberries, treats, flower bouquets and more.

Adorable Easter Pajamas for the Whole Family

Snuggle up in Easter bunny jammies with spring-aesthetic floral designs.

The Best Easter Gifts for Kids You Can Get at Amazon

Hosting an egg hunt or celebration on Easter? Here's a list of cool gifts that make awesome prizes.

The Best Easter Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

Get gifting ideas from the popular social media app that any teen will love.

Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Isn't Easter Candy

Avoid the sugar overload with cool toys, cute stuffed animals and more.

The Best Easter Decorations You Can Get at Amazon

Stock up on Easter home decor to spruce up your space.

22 Best Easter Toys to Gift for All Ages

Give the kiddos in your life the coveted toy they want.

The Best Easter Baby Gifts and Basket Stuffers

Put together a fun Easter basket for the littlest ones.

RELATED CONTENT: