The Best Amazon Deals on Easter Toys for an Epic Easter Egg Hunt 2023: Magic Mixies, LEGO and More

By Wesley Horvath
easter
Getty

Now that spring is finally here, Easter is just around the corner. If there are little ones in your life and you're puzzled as to what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your Easter shopping done with discounts on so many popular brands. 

Whether you're hoping to score deals for your own kids or just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's time to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age. From Star Wars-themed Legos, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even classic board games, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on Easter gifts for kids. 

Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest toys available now. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these perfectly giftable toys and games.

Amazon's Best Toys and Games Deals

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball
Amazon
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

A toy perfect for the littles ones interested in magic. Wave your wand and watch real magic happen as you cast your spells creating your fortune telling pet.

$85$51
WITH COUPON
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Shimmer Babies 12-Pack Egg Carton
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Shimmer Babies 12-Pack Egg Carton
Amazon
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Shimmer Babies 12-Pack Egg Carton

This 12-pack of glittery Hatchimals eggs is right on theme for Easter.

$23$13
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this fun building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures. 

$50$40
Squishmallows Ziv The Sugar Glider
Squishmallows Ziv The Sugar Glider
Amazon
Squishmallows Ziv The Sugar Glider

Squishmallows are the softest, cutest plush toys around. For kids who love stuffed animals, Ziv is a friendly flying squirrel to cuddle and squeeze in the car, plane or at home during a movie marathon. 

$35$28
Play-Doh Make Your Own Easter Bunny Kit
Play-Doh Make Your Own Easter Bunny Kit
Amazon
Play-Doh Make Your Own Easter Bunny Kit

This festive craft includes 10 cans of Play Doh and plenty of accessories to let your kids' creativity shine.

$17$13
Hot Wheels Track Set
Hot Wheels Track Set
Amazon
Hot Wheels Track Set

Inspire hours of imaginative play with the biggest Hot Wheels playset ever. This Hot Wheels set has a garage over 3 feet tall with parking for more than 140 cars!

$241$194
L.O.L. Surprise Mall of Surprises
LOL Surprise Mall of Surprises
Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise Mall of Surprises

Kids will love unboxing more than 50 surprises, including many unique fashion and food accessories. The B.B. Boutique includes spinning clothing racks while the Café features counter, register, and food displays for all L.O.L. Surprise collectible and fashion dolls.

$55$33
National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit
National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit
Amazon
National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit

Get those science juices flowing with this rock-tumbling kit. Simply put in some dusty, unpolished rocks and – after a night of tumbling – find shiny, colorful stones. 

$50$34
Skyfield Carrot Harvest Game Wooden Toy
Skyfield Carrot Harvest Game Wooden Toy
Amazon
Skyfield Carrot Harvest Game Wooden Toy

Encourage young kids to participate in Easter fun with this interactive puzzle.

$36$12
SupAI 6 Pcs Dino Eggs Dig Kit
SupAI 6 Pcs Dino Eggs Dig Kit
Amazon
SupAI 6 Pcs Dino Eggs Dig Kit

Encourage their archaeology skills with this Pokemon-themed Easter egg dig kit. Each Easter egg has a surprise toy inside.

$33$23
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy
Amazon
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy

This adorable plush bunny is interactive. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Whereas, pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm). 

$45$39
IJO Laser Tag Set
IJO Laser Tag Set
Amazon
IJO Laser Tag Set

For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles.

$70$36
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Rainbow-Cation Playdate Pack Playset Toy
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Rainbow-Cation Playdate Pack Playset Toy
Amazon
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles, Rainbow-Cation Playdate Pack Playset Toy

This Hatchimals set includes four adorable surprise critters on a rainbow vacation playset.

$12$8
Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition)
Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition)
Doomlings
Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition)

Doomlings is a delightful card game for the End of the World that blends tongue-in-cheek humor, with adorable artwork, set against a joyfully apocalyptic backdrop, and features over 3,000 5-star reviews on Doomlings. This game is perfect for dinner parties, families, and couples who want a night in.

$30$25
Squeakee The Balloon Dog Interactive Toy
Squeakee The Balloon Dog Interactive Toy
Amazon
Squeakee The Balloon Dog Interactive Toy

For the kid who's obsessed with all things dog-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dog. This puppy toy has over 60 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.

$60$39
Eggs Are Everywhere: (Baby's First Easter Board Book)
Eggs Are Everywhere: (Baby's First Easter Board Book)
Amazon
Eggs Are Everywhere: (Baby's First Easter Board Book)

Not only is this sweet book full of beautiful drawings, but it's also interactive for keeping little ones entertained.

$11$9
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse
Amazon
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse

For the Disney fan, shop this Lucky and Spirit doll duo on a discount.

$43$14
National Geographic Mega Fossil and Gemstone Dig Kits
National Geographic Mega Fossil and Gemstone Dig Kits
Amazon
National Geographic Mega Fossil and Gemstone Dig Kits

Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit. 

 

$30$22
Bubble Gun Outdoor Toys for Kids
Bubble Gun Outdoor Toys for Kids
Amazon
Bubble Gun Outdoor Toys for Kids

Outdoor play just got way more fun with this bunny bubble machine.

$20$17
Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit
Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit
Amazon
Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit

Create different slime combinations using this Elmer's Slime Kit from metallic and confetti to glow in the dark and color changing.

$55$42
Nerf Elite 2.0 Easter Egg Hunt Blaster
Nerf Elite 2.0 Easter Egg Hunt Blaster
Amazon
Nerf Elite 2.0 Easter Egg Hunt Blaster

Take your Easter egg hunt to the next level with a festive Nerf gun.

$16

