The Best Amazon Deals on Easter Toys for an Epic Easter Egg Hunt 2023: Magic Mixies, LEGO and More
Now that spring is finally here, Easter is just around the corner. If there are little ones in your life and you're puzzled as to what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your Easter shopping done with discounts on so many popular brands.
Whether you're hoping to score deals for your own kids or just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's time to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age. From Star Wars-themed Legos, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even classic board games, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on Easter gifts for kids.
Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest toys available now. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these perfectly giftable toys and games.
Amazon's Best Toys and Games Deals
A toy perfect for the littles ones interested in magic. Wave your wand and watch real magic happen as you cast your spells creating your fortune telling pet.
This 12-pack of glittery Hatchimals eggs is right on theme for Easter.
Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this fun building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures.
Squishmallows are the softest, cutest plush toys around. For kids who love stuffed animals, Ziv is a friendly flying squirrel to cuddle and squeeze in the car, plane or at home during a movie marathon.
This festive craft includes 10 cans of Play Doh and plenty of accessories to let your kids' creativity shine.
Inspire hours of imaginative play with the biggest Hot Wheels playset ever. This Hot Wheels set has a garage over 3 feet tall with parking for more than 140 cars!
Kids will love unboxing more than 50 surprises, including many unique fashion and food accessories. The B.B. Boutique includes spinning clothing racks while the Café features counter, register, and food displays for all L.O.L. Surprise collectible and fashion dolls.
Get those science juices flowing with this rock-tumbling kit. Simply put in some dusty, unpolished rocks and – after a night of tumbling – find shiny, colorful stones.
Encourage young kids to participate in Easter fun with this interactive puzzle.
Encourage their archaeology skills with this Pokemon-themed Easter egg dig kit. Each Easter egg has a surprise toy inside.
This adorable plush bunny is interactive. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Whereas, pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm).
For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles.
This Hatchimals set includes four adorable surprise critters on a rainbow vacation playset.
Doomlings is a delightful card game for the End of the World that blends tongue-in-cheek humor, with adorable artwork, set against a joyfully apocalyptic backdrop, and features over 3,000 5-star reviews on Doomlings. This game is perfect for dinner parties, families, and couples who want a night in.
For the kid who's obsessed with all things dog-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dog. This puppy toy has over 60 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.
Not only is this sweet book full of beautiful drawings, but it's also interactive for keeping little ones entertained.
For the Disney fan, shop this Lucky and Spirit doll duo on a discount.
Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit.
Outdoor play just got way more fun with this bunny bubble machine.
Create different slime combinations using this Elmer's Slime Kit from metallic and confetti to glow in the dark and color changing.
Take your Easter egg hunt to the next level with a festive Nerf gun.
