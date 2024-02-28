Adored for their cheerful smiles and lovable human-like personalities, Jellycat plush toys have truly won over everyone's hearts — from the littlest ones to Gen-Zers and adults alike. The craze is real on TikTok, with users gushing about their Jellycat collections and trips to the Jellycat Diner at the iconic toy store FAO Schwarz, underscoring the undeniable obsession with these cuddly companions. As their irresistible charm continues to make waves, they're bound to secure a top spot on anyone's Easter wishlist.

For 25 years, the London-based toy brand has been a treasured destination for some of the most snuggly and playful plushies around. From classic stuffed animals to plush toys inspired by beloved foods, seasonal plants and beyond, there's an endless array of characters to match every personality type and interest.

Now, Jellycat toys are hopping right into the Easter spirit with its latest collection, showcasing adorable bunnies, cuddly lambs, blooming flowers and more springtime designs. Regardless of age, these irresistibly cute plushies make for the perfect addition to any Easter basket. Whether you're aiming to make a little one's Easter truly memorable or looking for a cheerful gift to reignite the inner child in an adult, these lovable companions are sure to bring smiles and add a touch of magic to the festivities.

Make this Easter eggs-tra special and shop our favorite Jellycat gifts.

Jellycat Nesting Bunnies Amazon Jellycat Nesting Bunnies This trio of little bunnies in pebble, vanilla and tawny stretch fur love to snuggle up in their fluffy nest. With perky ears and snowy bobtails, they're the ultimate bundle of cuteness. $35 Shop Now

