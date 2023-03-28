The Best Easter Basket Ideas for Everyone on Your List: Shop Pre-Made, Personalized, Gift Boxes & More
There's always something to look forward to in the early days of spring: new beginnings, warm weather, the return of vibrant, colorful flowers, a warm-weather wardrobe and so much more. The season also brings a renewed sense of cheer, which comes just in time for Easter Sunday.
If you haven't already marked your calendar for the holiday, Easter 2023 is around the corner on April 9. And, what would the brunch-filled day be without timeless traditions like an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets? If you want to take your holiday up a notch — or want something to complement your dyed eggs — you can always create a personalized Easter basket to present on Easter morning. Or, if you're looking for something a little fancier, a pre-made Easter basket is an appealing option, especially one that can ship right to your door in time for the holiday.
Whether you're looking for some fun ideas to put together an Easter gift to celebrate the special occasion or you're hoping to send a thoughtful present to loved ones near and far, we've gathered our favorite Easter baskets below for you and your loved ones to enjoy this spring.
Pre-Made Easter Baskets
Bring a smile and a bit of sweetness to someone's Easter with the best treats of the season. This stylish Easter gift basket is sure to be a hit.
Get Easter treats from one of the most prolific chocolatiers in the world, Jacques Torres, when you buy this Easter basket from William Sonoma.
Jelly beans and candy aren't for everyone. Grab this collection of gourmet treats for grown-ups made up of a delicious selection of gourmet meats, cheeses and chocolate.
You'll feel like spring has officially sprung when you open up this gift box from Hickory Farms. The spring-inspired present includes salami, cheese, cookies, a lemon cupcake jar, jam, candy, a bottle of wine and more.
For the bun fresh out of the oven, celebrate baby's first Easter Sunday with this ultra-soft basket of spring plushies.
This grand gift basket from Harry & David has something for everyone. From bunnies and eggs in decadent milk chocolate to premium popcorn to marinated pears, this basket will be sure to impress the whole family.
Grab this show-stopping egg, which opens up with a slew of classic Easter candies from Williams Sonoma for a sophisticated take on a classic Easter basket.
Get all the Easter goodies your heart desires with this gift basket from Hickory Farms. You'll get cookies, meats, cheeses, chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn and more.
Get all your Easter morning essentials in one candy-filled basket. Children and adults will both be delighted with this sweet gift.
Leave no sweet behind in this indulgent basket from the famous Dylan's Candy Bar. Filled with everything from jelly beans to peeps to chocolate covered Oreos, there's something for every candy-lover inside.
Personalized Easter Baskets
Add your tot's name to this adorable basket filled with Easter surprises.
Make this classic wicker basket your own with its customizable multi-colored liner, available in eight color options to best suit your taste.
These adorable Gingham basket liners from Pottery Barn Kids can be customized with your little one's name. If you already have a basket, you can buy the liner on its own.
Use this customizable bunny as an Easter basket and then keep it as a super-soft plushie for cuddling the rest of the year.
Classic Baskets for Egg Hunts
Save money on the customized baskets and instead stuff these canvas totes with as many goodies as you can for a fun-filled Easter morning.
Complete with pom-pom tail, these burlap baskets will add an air of whimsy to your Easter Sunday. Plus, they're perfect for storing toys long after the holiday.
You'll be the talk of the Easter egg hunt when everyone sees this fun and colorful bunny basket.
