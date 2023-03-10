Hunting for bright plastic eggs filled with candy, visiting the Easter bunny with a basket filled with goodies and dressing up in your best pastel Easter dresses and outfits: Easter is never more magical than when you're a kid. Making sure your little one creates their own magical memories of this spring holiday just got easier for this year's Easter Sunday because Build-A-Bear Workshop is here to help.

With their new line of fluffy colorful baskets and even fluffier, cuddlier stuffed animals, Build-A-Bear is bringing all the fluffy fun this Easter. Along with their extensive line of teddy bears and Easter baskets, they have wonderful gifts kids will want — from mini plush-filled Easter eggs to Easter-inspired pajamas and even Peeps-themed merchandise that are all perfect for the holiday.

Shop Easter at Build-A-Bear

Whether you need a gift set with adorable fuzzy animals or want to pick and choose individual items to make a custom Easter gift, Build-A-Bear has products that will make your child smile on Easter morning. Below, see highlights from Build-A-Bear's charming Easter collection.

PEEPS Bunny Collection Build-A-Bear PEEPS Bunny Collection Take a peek at the new arrivals in Build-A-Bear's PEEPS® collection. These bright bunnies are the cutest way to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth this Easter. Now available in six different colors, including our NEW PEEPS® Party Cake Bunny. PRICES STARTING AT $22 Shop Now

Easter Egg Hunt Set Build-A-Bear Easter Egg Hunt Set Hunt for hugs this Easter! With 24 individual pieces included, this Egg Hunt set has everything you need for a fun-filled spring activity! Hide the four mini plush and eight mini clothing and accessory items inside the 12 plastic eggs included. Children will love filling their baskets with the snuggly surprises awaiting them on the egg hunt. $26 $23 Shop Now

Easter Baskets Build-A-Bear Easter Baskets No need to hunt for their Easter basket this year – build it online with Build-A-Basket! Build-A-Bear makes it easy to win Easter morning: Choose their basket and furry friend, fill it with fun extras and goodies, select your delivery method, and then you’re DONE! PRICES STARTING AT $41 Shop Now

Pajama Shop Build-A-Bear Pajama Shop New spring styles in the Build-A-Bear Pajama Shop are the perfect PJs for Easter morning fun! Hop to it and add a colorful pair of cozy PJs to everyone’s basket this year. PRICES STARTING AT $20 Shop Now

Frogs Build-A-Bear Frogs HOP TO IT! NEW frog friends are here for Easter. Whether they like mini frogs, jumbo frogs, colorful frogs or tie-dye frogs, you’ll find something for EVERY frog fan at Build-A-Bear this spring. PRICES STARTING AT $24 Shop Now

Gift Cards Build-A-Bear Gift Cards Give the gift of fun with a Build-A-Bear gift card! Perfect as an Easter egg hunt surprise or tucked in an Easter basket, this special experience is sure to make for a fun experience and priceless memories. PRICES STARTING AT $10 Shop Now

Tie-Dye Axolotl Build-A-Bear Tie-Dye Axolotl Swim away on the most colorful adventures with your own Tie-Dye Axolotl! Often nicknamed the "walking fish," this adorable amphibian plush has swirly tie-dye fur with a pink tail and fuzzy pink gills. Make this smiley salamander friend's personality even more colorful by adding the outfits, sounds, scents and accessories of your choice. $26 Shop Now

Floral Pawlette Easter Gift Set Build-A-Bear Floral Pawlette Easter Gift Set Make it the hoppiest Easter ever with the help of Floral Pawlette™. This floppy-eared bunny makes the PAWfect addition to any Easter basket. She's dressed in her cute tulle skirt, bunny top and sparkly fuchsia shoes to make a timeless Easter gift. $44 $40 Shop Now

Spring Green Frog Easter Gift Set Build-A-Bear Spring Green Frog Easter Gift Set Spring Green Frog looks eggs-tra adorable in a basket on Easter morning! Take their basket to the next level by adding this friendly frog and its cute Easter outfit to their gift. Its plush carrot wristie adds an extra element of fun. $54 $50 Shop Now

