There's always something to look forward to in the early days of spring: new beginnings, warm weather, the return of vibrant, colorful flowers, a warm-weather wardrobe and so much more. The season also brings a renewed sense of cheer, which comes just in time for Easter Sunday.

If you haven't already marked your calendar for the holiday, Easter 2023 is around the corner on April 9. And, what would the brunch-filled day be without timeless traditions like an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets? If you want to take your holiday up a notch — or want something to complement your dyed eggs — you can always create a personalized Easter basket to present on Easter morning. Or, if you're looking for something a little fancier, a pre-made Easter basket is an appealing option, especially one that can ship right to your door in time for the holiday.

Whether you're looking for some fun ideas to put together an Easter gift to celebrate the special occasion or you're hoping to send a thoughtful present to loved ones near and far, we've gathered our favorite Easter baskets below for you and your loved ones to enjoy this spring.

Pre-Made Easter Baskets

Personalized Easter Baskets

Classic Baskets for Egg Hunts

RELATED CONTENT:

Save On TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans at Their Spring Sale

15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Spring Break

Shop TikTok-Approved Styles From Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

The Best Amazon Keurig Deals: Save on Single-Serve Coffee Makers Now

Shop The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

How to Watch ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Premiering March 8