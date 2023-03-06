Shopping

The 20 Best Easter Basket Ideas for 2023: Pre-Made, Personalized, Gift Boxes and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Easter Baskets 2023
There's always something to look forward to in the early days of spring: new beginnings, warm weather, the return of vibrant, colorful flowers, a warm-weather wardrobe and so much more. The season also brings a renewed sense of cheer, which comes just in time for Easter Sunday.

If you haven't already marked your calendar for the holiday, Easter 2023 is around the corner on April 9. And, what would the brunch-filled day be without timeless traditions like an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets? If you want to take your holiday up a notch — or want something to complement your dyed eggs — you can always create a personalized Easter basket to present on Easter morning. Or, if you're looking for something a little fancier, a pre-made Easter basket is an appealing option, especially one that can ship right to your door in time for the holiday.

Whether you're looking for some fun ideas to put together an Easter gift to celebrate the special occasion or you're hoping to send a thoughtful present to loved ones near and far, we've gathered our favorite Easter baskets below for you and your loved ones to enjoy this spring. 

Pre-Made Easter Baskets

Harry & David Classic Easter Gift Basket
Classic Easter Gift Basket
Harry & David
Harry & David Classic Easter Gift Basket

Bring a smile and a bit of sweetness to someone's Easter with the best treats of the season. This stylish Easter gift basket is sure to be a hit.

$70
Jacques Torres Celebration Easter Basket
Jacques Torres Celebration Easter Basket
Williams Sonoma
Jacques Torres Celebration Easter Basket

Get Easter treats from one of the most prolific chocolatiers in the world, Jacques Torres, when you buy this Easter basket from William Sonoma. 

$72
The Gourmet Choice Gift Basket by Wine Country Gift Baskets
The Gourmet Choice Gift Basket by Wine Country Gift Baskets
Amazon
The Gourmet Choice Gift Basket by Wine Country Gift Baskets

Jelly beans and candy aren't for everyone. Grab this collection of gourmet treats for grown-ups made up of a delicious selection of gourmet meats, cheeses and chocolate.

$115
Hickory Farms Blooms & Bites Wine Gift Box
Hickory Farms Blooms & Bites Wine Gift Box
Hickory Farms
Hickory Farms Blooms & Bites Wine Gift Box

You'll feel like spring has officially sprung when you open up this gift box from Hickory Farms. The spring-inspired present includes salami, cheese, cookies, a lemon cupcake jar, jam, candy, a bottle of wine and more.

$100
Gund First Easter Basket With Stuffed Plushes
Gund First Easter Basket With Stuffed Plushes
Amazon
Gund First Easter Basket With Stuffed Plushes

For the bun fresh out of the oven, celebrate baby's first Easter Sunday with this ultra-soft basket of spring plushies.

$25
Harry & David Grand Easter Gift Basket
Harry & David Grand Easter Gift Basket
Harry & David
Harry & David Grand Easter Gift Basket

This grand gift basket from Harry & David has something for everyone. From bunnies and eggs in decadent milk chocolate to premium popcorn to marinated pears, this basket will be sure to impress the whole family.

$110
Williams Sonoma Large Yellow Egg Tin
Williams Sonoma Large Yellow Egg Tin
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Large Yellow Egg Tin

Grab this show-stopping egg, which opens up with a slew of classic Easter candies from Williams Sonoma for a sophisticated take on a classic Easter basket.

$50
Hickory Farms Easter Gourmet Gift Basket
Hickory Farms Easter Gourmet Gift Basket
Hickory Farms
Hickory Farms Easter Gourmet Gift Basket

Get all the Easter goodies your heart desires with this gift basket from Hickory Farms. You'll get cookies, meats, cheeses, chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn and more.

$75
Gourmet Gifts Classic Easter Bunny Gift Basket
Classic Easter Bunny Gift Basket
Gourmet Gift Baskets
Gourmet Gifts Classic Easter Bunny Gift Basket

Get all your Easter morning essentials in one candy-filled basket. Children and adults will both be delighted with this sweet gift.

$50
Dylan's Candy Bar Indulgent Easter Gift Basket
Indulgent Easter Gift Basket
Dylan's Candy Bar
Dylan's Candy Bar Indulgent Easter Gift Basket

Leave no sweet behind in this indulgent basket from the famous Dylan's Candy Bar. Filled with everything from jelly beans to peeps to chocolate covered Oreos, there's something for every candy-lover inside.

$250$200
WITH CODE GUMMY23

Personalized Easter Baskets

Let's Make Memories Personalized Furry Critter Kids' Easter Basket
Let's Make Memories Personalized Furry Critter Kids' Easter Basket
Amazon
Let's Make Memories Personalized Furry Critter Kids' Easter Basket

Add your tot's name to this adorable basket filled with Easter surprises.

$40
Williams Sonoma & Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Large Filled Easter Basket
Williams Sonoma & Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Large Filled Easter Basket
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma & Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Large Filled Easter Basket

Every kid will love digging through this Peter Rabbit-themed treasure trove of treats that holds Williams Sonoma artisan-crafted cookies and candies. Personalize the liner with your child's name for an extra $15 for a forever keepsake. 

$160
Let's Make Memories Personalized Wicker Easter Basket
Let's Make Memories Personalized Wicker Easter Basket
Amazon
Let's Make Memories Personalized Wicker Easter Basket

Make this classic wicker basket your own with its customizable multi-colored liner, available in eight color options to best suit your taste.

$40
Pottery Barn Kids Gingham Bunny Face Easter Basket
Pottery Barn Kids Gingham Bunny Face Easter Basket
Pottery Barn Kids
Pottery Barn Kids Gingham Bunny Face Easter Basket

These adorable Gingham basket liners from Pottery Barn Kids can be customized with your little one's name. If you already have a basket, you can buy the liner on its own.

$59
DearSun Personalized Easter Bunny Basket
DearSun Personalized Easter Bunny Basket
Amazon
DearSun Personalized Easter Bunny Basket

Use this customizable bunny as an Easter basket and then keep it as a super-soft plushie for cuddling the rest of the year.

$30

Classic Baskets for Egg Hunts 

AtFunShop Easter Canvas Tote Bag for Kids
AtFunShop Easter Canvas Tote Bag for Kids
Amazon
AtFunShop Easter Canvas Tote Bag for Kids

Save money on the customized baskets and instead stuff these canvas totes with as many goodies as you can for a fun-filled Easter morning.

$15
Turnmeon Three-Pack Easter Egg Baskets
Turnmeon Three-Pack Easter Egg Baskets
Amazon
Turnmeon Three-Pack Easter Egg Baskets

Complete with pom-pom tail, these burlap baskets will add an air of whimsy to your Easter Sunday. Plus, they're perfect for storing toys long after the holiday.

$27$23
Levtex Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket
Levtex Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket
Nordstrom
Levtex Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket

Your little one will love tossing eggs into this bunny-themed basket with an ultra-soft furry fabric.

$27
Wepop Easter Bunny Basket
Wepop Easter Bunny Basket
Amazon
Wepop Easter Bunny Basket

You'll be the talk of the Easter egg hunt when everyone sees this fun and colorful bunny basket.

$15

