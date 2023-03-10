Shopping

The Best Easter Pajamas For the Whole Family To Wear This Easter Sunday

By Wesley Horvath
Easter Sunday is officially a month away and now is the perfect time to start getting in the Easter spirit. In addition to setting up spring home decor and baskets for your Easter egg hunt, it's also time to think about what you and your family will wear the morning of. If you want to wake up dressed in Easter spirit, ET has some unique Easter pajama outfit ideas for you. 

To help make your Easter gift shopping a bit easier, we've found some of the best (and cutest) sleepwear for men, women, children, toddlers, and even some matching sets for the whole family. It might seem hard to put together a matching PJ set that your entire family will love, but our favorite retailers have some of the cutest matching family pajamas just in time for Easter season. 

Check out ET's top picks of the best bunny-printed and spring-themed pajamas for Easter below. 

Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas
Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Anderson
Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas

If you want your entire family to have matching pajamas for Easter day morning, then you can build your own custom PJ set at Hanna Anderson. Just add on a new family member to build your own matching set.

$284 FOR 4 SETS$239
Matching Family Pajamas - Snuggle Bunny Collection
Matching Family Pajamas - Snuggle Bunny Collection
The Children's Place
Matching Family Pajamas - Snuggle Bunny Collection

Wake up Easter Sunday morning in matching family Easter pajamas with The Children's Place Snuggle Bunny Collection.

$5 AND UP
Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set
Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set
Maisonette
Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set

With sizes from 6-month-old babies to 14 years, you can dress your kids in this Petite Plume Easter Garden Pajama Set at Maisonette. 

$58
Kids 100% Organic Cotton Bunny PJ Set
Kids 100% Organic Cotton Bunny PJ Set
GAP
Kids 100% Organic Cotton Bunny PJ Set

 

Bunny prints are a cute reoccurring trend that anyone can get behind. Your little ones will look extra adorable in Easter morning photos when they wear this GAP Cotton Bunny PJ Set.

$40$31
Unisex 3-Piece Kimono Hoodie, Pants & Bodysuit Layette Set for Baby
Unisex 3-Piece Kimono Hoodie, Pants & Bodysuit Layette Set for Baby
Old Navy
Unisex 3-Piece Kimono Hoodie, Pants & Bodysuit Layette Set for Baby

Looking for some cute bunny-themed jammies for your baby's first Easter? Then, this adorable 3-piece PJ set might be just what you're looking for. 

$35$22
Women's Printed Pajamas Pants
Women's Printed Pajamas Pants
Amazon
Women's Printed Pajamas Pants

These pajama pants are decorated with Easter rabbits and tons of spring hues. And thanks to the elastic band and drawstring, you can adjust these bottoms for your personal comfort.

$22
Personalized Easter Bunny with Carrot Gray Striped Pajamas
Personalized Easter Bunny with Carrot Gray Striped Pajamas
Etsy
Personalized Easter Bunny with Carrot Gray Striped Pajamas

Make Easter more special with personalized name pajamas. The bunny pajamas come in baby, toddler, kids and adult sizes for the whole family. 

$32 AND UP
Miffy Baby Zip Sleeper
Miffy Baby Zip Sleeper
Hanna Anderson
Miffy Baby Zip Sleeper

Dress your baby in this Easter-bunny-themed pajama set to keep them comfortable at any Easter celebration. 

$46
Easter Rabbit Men's Easter Pajamas
Easter Rabbit Men's Easter Pajamas
Amazon
Easter Rabbit Men's Easter Pajamas

This men's Easter rabbit pj set adds a pop of color with a few pink bunnies hidden in the dozens of spring green rabbits.

$53 AND UP
Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set
Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set
GAP
Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set

If you're looking to stay comfortable all day long on Easter Sunday, this floral Maternity Modal Henley PJ Set is the perfect option. 

$80$52
WITH CODES YOURS & PERK
Easter Long John Pajama Set
Easter Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Anderson
Easter Long John Pajama Set

This Easter Long John Pajama Set will get your kids excited for Easter in no time. 

$48
Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe
Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe
Nordstrom
Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe

If you prefer throwing a robe on over some shorts and a tank top, then this Petite Plume English Rose Cotton Robe is a great fit for your spring slumber style.

$94
Women's Printed Ruffled Rabbit Pajamas Set
Women's Printed Ruffle Short Pajama Set
Amazon
Women's Printed Ruffled Rabbit Pajamas Set

This colorful rabbit-decorated pj set includes a night shirt and a pair of matching drawstring shorts. The unique feature is the ruffle detailing on the ends of the sleeves and shorts.

$38$36
WITH COUPON

