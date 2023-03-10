Easter Sunday is officially a month away and now is the perfect time to start getting in the Easter spirit. In addition to setting up spring home decor and baskets for your Easter egg hunt, it's also time to think about what you and your family will wear the morning of. If you want to wake up dressed in Easter spirit, ET has some unique Easter pajama outfit ideas for you.

To help make your Easter gift shopping a bit easier, we've found some of the best (and cutest) sleepwear for men, women, children, toddlers, and even some matching sets for the whole family. It might seem hard to put together a matching PJ set that your entire family will love, but our favorite retailers have some of the cutest matching family pajamas just in time for Easter season.

Check out ET's top picks of the best bunny-printed and spring-themed pajamas for Easter below.

Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Anderson Easter Eggs Matching Family Pajamas If you want your entire family to have matching pajamas for Easter day morning, then you can build your own custom PJ set at Hanna Anderson. Just add on a new family member to build your own matching set. $284 FOR 4 SETS $239 Shop Now

Women's Printed Pajamas Pants Amazon Women's Printed Pajamas Pants These pajama pants are decorated with Easter rabbits and tons of spring hues. And thanks to the elastic band and drawstring, you can adjust these bottoms for your personal comfort. $22 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Make It an Easter to Remember: Shop Adorable Build-A-Bear Easter Baskets, Easter Pajamas, Filled Eggs and More

The 16 Best Easter Dresses to Shop Right Now

Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Personalized & More

The Best Easter Gifts On Amazon To Shop Ahead of Easter 2023

All the Best Easter Decorations Under $50 From Amazon and Walmart

Save Up to 30% On Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding and Pajamas

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas at Amazon

Meghan Markle’s Spring-Perfect Linen Dress Is On Sale Now

The 20 Best Sandals to Add To Your Spring Wardrobe

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Spring Styles

Shop The 22 Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection Ahead of Spring

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs Sandals and Clogs for Spring Break