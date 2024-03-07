14 Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of fun toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket.

From egg chalk and colorful fidget toys to spring LEGO sets, bubble wands, Peter Rabbit books, mini waffle makers and yes, even an adorable stuffed rabbit, there's no shortage of cute and quirky goodies that will help to make sure this Easter is a memorable one for the whole family.

Below, browse through eggs-cellent picks for the best Easter basket stuffers for kids that aren't candy.

Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk Amazon Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk Not all eggs have to be filled with candy or money — and these quirky egg chalk pieces are full proof of that. Help your kiddos embrace their creative sides this Easter holiday. $12 Shop Now

Sackorange Jump Ropes Amazon Sackorange Jump Ropes Hopping into the Easter holiday takes on a whole new meaning with these vibrant jump ropes — adorned with animal-inspired wood handles, no less. $10 Shop Now

