14 Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

Steer away from only sweets and opt for something fun to stuff your kiddos' Easter baskets with — like spring toys, books and more.
Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of fun toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket.
From egg chalk and colorful fidget toys to spring LEGO sets, bubble wands, Peter Rabbit books, mini waffle makers and yes, even an adorable stuffed rabbit, there's no shortage of cute and quirky goodies that will help to make sure this Easter is a memorable one for the whole family.
Below, browse through eggs-cellent picks for the best Easter basket stuffers for kids that aren't candy.
Amazon Gift Card in an Easter Egg Reveal
From young children to teens, if they aren't big on Easter toys and candy, this is the perfect substitute. The egg slides open with a "pop," displaying the gift card inside. There's also plenty of space on the back to write a message.
Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker
Your kiddos might not be able to enjoy this appliance without parental supervision, but they will totally be entertained by the bunny-designed waffles you can make with this top-rated appliance from Dash.
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set
Keep the kiddos busy with this LEGO set that can build three different animals, including a festive bunny.
Elk and Friends Stainless Steel 10oz Cups (4 Pack)
Make the toddler in your life feel like a big kid with these highly rated, durable cups with silicone sleeves and straws. The drink will stay cold for the majority of the day, plus they come in bright, spring colors and can be used to hold more than just liquids.
Sidewalk Glitter Egg Chalk
Not all eggs have to be filled with candy or money — and these quirky egg chalk pieces are full proof of that. Help your kiddos embrace their creative sides this Easter holiday.
JoFAN 4 Pack Easter Fidget Sensory Pop Toys
Give the gift of relief this Easter with these colorful and silicone-made decompression squeeze toys — perfect for any kiddo navigating anxiety or just looking for a way to relax.
Play-Doh Spring Eggs Easter Eggs
Plastic Easter eggs always promise something fun inside. And in this case, these egg goodies are filled with fun Play-Doh that's sure to keep the kids entertained.
Sunny Patch Cutie Pie Butterfly Binoculars
Who says Easter has to be all about rabbits? Focus on the spring season with these adorable butterfly binoculars.
Plushible Bunny Stuffed Animal
They can cozy up next to a sweet new bunny friend — like this plush brown and plaid stuffed animal.
Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Soft Teether Book
There isn't a more classic Easter story than the endearing tale of Peter Rabbit.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Easter Sweater Plush
Give your baby an Easter basket that's out of this world with a Baby Yoda plush — dressed up in his best Easter Sunday attire.
Sackorange Jump Ropes
Hopping into the Easter holiday takes on a whole new meaning with these vibrant jump ropes — adorned with animal-inspired wood handles, no less.
Joyin Assorted Bubble Wand Toy
Bubbles are another spring toy that guarantees hours of fun and outdoor fun for kids and adults alike.
Creative Roots Paint Your Own Turtle Craft
Dress up your backyard or outdoor space with this sweet decorative turtle — and get creative while you're at it, painting the piece to your liking.
Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.
