We’re just two weeks away from March 31, which means Easter is right around the corner. If you’ve been too busy to hop over to the store to pick up that perfect Easter gift for a loved one, it's time to get moving.

Between organizing the egg hunts, brightening up the house with Easter decorations and planning the Easter brunch, there's quite a lot to do on the holiday checklist. One surefire way to make your life a little easier this year? Ordering a pre-made Easter basket.

From now until Easter Sunday, ET readers can order exceptional pre-made Easter gift baskets from Harry & David and get 15% off with our exclusive code ETGIFT. Whether it’s for the kids, grandkids, cousins or even your neighbor, Harry & David makes Easter baskets of all sizes and price points that are brimming with sweet surprises and delectable goodies.

Shop Harry & David Easter Gifts

Harry & David has nearly 80 different pre-made Easter baskets available to celebrate the new spring season. From chocolate-covered pretzels and plush bunnies to gourmet wine and cheese gift boxes, Harry & David is the quintessential Easter stop. There are even Easter baskets filled with the handpicked premium pears that Harry & David is best known for.

The exclusive sitewide Harry & David sale doesn't stop at Easter baskets. You can also use code ETGIFT to save on Easter cake pops, chocolate-dipped strawberries, flowers, plants, wine and so much more. With seemingly endless options to choose from, we've handpicked eight perfect pre-made Easter baskets and boxes from Harry & David that arrive ready to gift.

Classic Easter Gift Basket Harry & David Classic Easter Gift Basket After starting off with a solid milk chocolate bunny, everyone will appreciate the delicious classic caramel and milk chocolate Moose Munch Premium Popcorn, juicy pears, mini eggs, milk chocolate malt balls and Harry & David's signature truffles. $70 $60 With code ETGIFT Shop Now

You’ve Been Egg’d Activity Gift Harry & David You’ve Been Egg’d Activity Gift Make this Easter the most fun ever with a gift that combines sweet treats and carefree entertainment. Filled with lighthearted activities and fanciful flavors, this Easter assortment makes a great gift for both the young and the young at heart. $50 $43 With code ETGIFT Shop Now

Simply Chocolate Easter Eggstravaganza Basket Harry & David Simply Chocolate Easter Eggstravaganza Basket If you’re looking for the perfect Easter basket for the chocolate lover in your life, call off the hunt. They'll enjoy chocolate-covered pretzels and Oreo cookies with creamy truffles and a chocolate bunny along with classic jelly beans. $90 $77 With code ETGIFT Shop Now

Easter Pretzel Gift Box Harry & David Easter Pretzel Gift Box Featuring a variety of whimsical and colorful treats, this gift box includes to many pretzels that are cute enough to tuck into an Easter basket or display in a decorative bowl. $50 $43 With code ETGIFT Shop Now

Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.

RELATED CONTENT: