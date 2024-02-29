When it comes to Easter, nothing feels better than finding the perfect gifts for everyone's Easter baskets. Squishmallows are increasingly popular amongst kids and who can blame them? If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.

Easter is quickly approaching on Sunday, March 31 and Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends to gift this holiday. Whether you have an Easter egg hunt planned or just want to surprise your little one, their new favorite Squishmallow squad member is sure to have them happily hopping throughout the weekend.

From Buttons the Bunny to Triston the Chick, the Easter 2024 Squishmallows are some of the cutest yet. Ahead, shop all of the best Easter Squishmallows at Amazon and Walmart.

Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.

RELATED CONTENT: